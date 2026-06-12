Paige Bueckers Makes Powerful Statement About Pride Night

Eight months before the Dallas Wings selected Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, the then-UConn star was adamant about not wasting her platform.

“I’m just trying to stay true to myself [and] not let anything change me,” Bueckers told me in a wide-ranging interview for Uproxx. “Continue to speak on what I believe in. Just use my platform for good.”

Since then — one NCAA national title and one WNBA Rookie of the Year campaign later — her platform has ballooned considerably. And it’s clear she meant what she said back then.

Paige Bueckers Makes Powerful Pride Night Statement

Pride Night attracted a sellout crowd to College Park Center on June 11, and Bueckers rewarded fans with a masterpiece. She led the Wings to a 85-70 win over the Phoenix Mercury with a season-high 31 points on a ridiculously efficient 14-for-20 shooting from the field.

After the game, Bueckers’ leadership took another form when asked about the Wings’ Pride Night celebration.

“I think it’s really important,” Bueckers said at her postgame presser. “I feel like this world would be a lot better place if love and inclusivity was just put first. To live in love. To love somebody regardless of who they like, who they love, and just love them for who they are. I think that’s what life is all about.”

Bueckers continued, “I want to live a Christ-like life — to live in love, to live in accepting others, to live a judgment-free life. That’s really what you want to do. It was a really fun night to celebrate Pride, and I know the W is huge on inclusivity and activism and being just supportive and loving of everybody.”

Play

Bueckers and the Wings’ 2026 Season So Far

Bueckers was sensational as a rookie, but the Wings were woeful. Dallas tied the Chicago Sky for the worst record in the WNBA at 10-34 in 2025.

So far this season, Bueckers’ individual excellence coincides with the win column. Under first-year head coach Jose Fernandez, Dallas (8-4) is two wins away from matching their entire 2025 win total on June 12.

Bueckers is averaging 19.8 points — seventh in the league — 5.8 assists, and 3.6 rebounds. Solid numbers, but she passes the eye test with flying colors.

Play

ESPN’s Holly Rowe reported during the Wings’ season opener that Bueckers had gained 15 pounds of muscle in the offseason. Her bulked-up strength shows in her confidence in getting to her spots, driving in the lane, and creating shots.

The Wings’ turnaround can’t be discussed without at least mentioning the free-agent signing of veteran forward Jessica Shepard, whose seven double-doubles rank second in the WNBA, and the drafting of Azzi Fudd, Bueckers’ former UConn teammate, at No. 1 overall in April’s 2026 WNBA Draft.

But none of it works without Bueckers. A second straight All-Star nod is guaranteed, and she is building an WNBA MVP and All-WNBA case. Most importantly, Bueckers may get her first taste of WNBA playoff basketball. And history suggests she’ll be more than ready to meet the moment.