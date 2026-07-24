Paige Bueckers Reacts to LeBron James’ Surprising 76ers Move

The basketball world was taken aback on Friday when NBA superstar LeBron James announced his free agency decision.

James agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, which will bring him back for a 24th season and potentially a 25th.

Several people reacted to the news, including a handful of WNBA stars who were speaking to the media during All-Star Weekend when the news broke.

Paige Bueckers Shares Reaction

Dallas Wings superstar Paige Bueckers shared her immediate reaction to James’ decision, calling it “insane.”

“Insane. I can’t even, like… shocking. Dallas would’ve been cool. I’m from Minnesota, so the Timberwolves would’ve been cool. I’m excited to watch that.”

When asked if the Sixers could win the championship, Bueckers turned the question back on the reporter, saying, “You tell me. I don’t know.”

James’ Release of Decision Statement

Shortly after ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news, James released a lengthy statement on social media explaining his decision to join the 76ers. He also revealed that he seriously considered retiring at the end of last season.

“I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game,” James said. “I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game.

“I still truly love this game, and I have more to give. The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out.

“This is my last decision,” he added. “I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”



