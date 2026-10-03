Paige Bueckers Shared Emotional Viral Moment With Teammate After Wings Playoff Loss

The Dallas Wings felt a range of emotions after losing 77-73 to the Golden State Valkyries in a WNBA playoff elimination game Friday night.

Dallas led by 16 points at one point and ran 20-0 at one point. Golden State fought back and held the Wings to just 29 total points in the second half.

After her WNBA playoff record 45 points, Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 in the loss. Dallas’ star Paige Bueckers struggled in her playoff loss, scoring 17 points and dishing out 6 assists, but went 3-of-14 from the field. Bueckers’ emotions after the game showed how much she cared, but Ogunbowale’s actions spoke louder about her as a leader.

Paige Bueckers & Arike Ogunbowale’s Moment After Dallas Wings Loss

During their postgame press conference, Ogunbowale was being asked about the Wings being counted out of the series and staying competitive against Golden State. That question made Bueckers emotional, and she teared up as she put her head down on the table. While the question was being asked, Ogunbowale put her hand on Bueckers’ shoulders to comfort her and answered the question.

“I think a lot of people counted us out a lot all throughout the whole season, but we never— we truly never cared about what people said. We know what we had in this locker room. Uh, we knew we can compete with anybody regardless of even what the first game was in the playoffs. We knew we had what it took.”

Bueckers finished her first playoff series averaging 16 points, 4 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game in three contests. Ogunbowale averaged 28.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game against Golden State.

Wings Have Plenty to Be Proud of In First Playoff Series Since 2023

The Wings finished the season with a 27-17 overall record and seventh in the standings. This was a drastic improvement from their 10 wins last year.

Dallas is on the right path to being a great team for years to come. Bueckers has emerged as a top-10 player in the league, Ogunbowale is still a prime scorer, and Jessica Shepard is a triple-double force. Once Azzi Fudd returns from injury, the Wings can add a great three-point shooter and defender.

This Wings team appears to be one piece away from being WNBA title contenders if the offseason works in their favor. They have a chance to surprise the league next year and take home a title.