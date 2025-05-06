Paige Bueckers Speaks Out on ‘White Privilege’ in New Interview

The Dallas Wings believe that they have found their star of the future in Paige Bueckers, who they selected with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 WNBA draft. After starring with the UConn Huskies during her time in college, Bueckers established herself as one of the top basketball prospects in the game, and the Wings will be looking for her to make an immediate impact when she makes her regular season debut later in May.

While Bueckers is a star on the court, basketball isn’t the only thing she stands for in life. Bueckers has taken on several different business ventures off the court, and she’s also been a vocal activist for several different social justice movements. This includes marching in Black Lives Matter parades in the wake of the George Floyd murder and celebrating Black women during her acceptance speech at the 2021 ESPY Awards.

Paige Bueckers Addresses White Privilege

Play

Bueckers starred for UConn as they won a National Championship in 2025, averaging 19.9 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game. Bueckers shot lights out from the field on offense, hitting 53.4% of her shots, and 41.9% of her threes. Defensively, Bueckers nabbed 2.1 steals per game, while also averaging 0.8 blocks per game despite operating as a guard.

With Caitlin Clark dominating in the WNBA as a rookie last season with the Indiana Fever, the expectation is that Bueckers will follow in her footsteps. Both Clark and Bueckers have helped draw millions of fans to women’s basketball and the WNBA, but the Wings new star knows that they aren’t the only draw that the league has to offer.

In a league where over 60% of the players are Black, it has rubbed some folks the wrong way to see Clark and Bueckers. both of whom are white, have emerged as two of the faces of the league, with the belief being that white privilege aided their rise. Bueckers agrees that white privilege has benefitted her during her basketball career, and while she notes she’s put in the work to get to where she is, she also wants to shine a light on every other player in the WNBA.

“It’s still an issue, every single day,” she says. “There’s not ever equal coverage. There’s white privilege every single day that I see. I feel like I’ve worked extremely hard, blessed by God. But I do think there’s more opportunities for me. I feel like even just marketability, people tend to favor white people, white males, white women.”

“I think it should be equal opportunity. I feel like there is privilege to what I have, and to what all white people have. I recognize that, I want to counteract that with the way I go about my business.”

Paige Bueckers Looking to Help Wings Turn Things Around

Bueckers is joining a Wings team that desperately needs an influx of star talent, as they finished with just a 9-31 record last season. With a new head coach, Chris Koclanes, and Bueckers joining reigning All-Star Arike Ogunbowale, the vibes are high in Dallas entering the new season.

The start of the 2025 campaign is right around the corner for the Wings, as they will kick off their regular season action on Friday, May 16 against the Minnesota Lynx. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.