How to Watch Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics on July 31? All You Need to Know

The Dallas Wings are set to take on the Washington Mystics on Friday, July 31, at the CareFirst Arena in the capital.

It’s the second Wings vs. Mystics matchup of the season. The Wings beat the Mystics 92-69 on May 18 in Dallas.

Paige Bueckers had 18 points, three rebounds and seven assists in that game. Sonia Citron was limited to just seven points and had five turnovers for the Mystics.

How to Watch Wings vs. Mystics on July 31?

Tonight’s game between the Dallas Wings and Washington Mystics will be televised nationally on ION. It will be held at the CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C. with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

It’s also available via livestream on the ESPN App, Amazon Video, Fubo TV and WNBA League Pass, which are all paid subscriptions.

Wings vs. Mystics Preview

The Dallas Wings are coming off an 82-81 loss to the Atlanta Dream. They will look to get back on the winning track on Friday. They have won seven of their last 10 games.

Paige Bueckers is the Wings’ leading scorer, averaging 20.7 points per game. She also leads the team in assists at 6.2 per game. Jessica Shepard has been fantastic in her first season in Dallas, putting up 14.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

Meanwhile, the Washington Mystics are on a three-game winning streak. They are also 7-3 in their last 10 games like the Wings. They are building momentum in the second half of the season.

Sonia Citron has been the Mystics’ best player this season. She’s averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Shakira Austin, Kiki Iriafen and Michaela Onyenwere are also averaging double-digit points, while Lauren Betts has underwhelmed in her rookie season.

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The Wings are fourth in the WNBA standings at 18-10, while the Mystics are sitting at No. 7 with a record of 15-12.

Wings vs. Mystics – May 18 Recap

The Dallas Wings and Washington Mystics are scheduled to face each other three times this season. Their first meeting was on May 18 at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

It was a dominant performance by the Wings from start to finish. They limited Mystics to just nine points in the first quarter. They didn’t let Sonia Cintron and company get any momentum, earning a 23-point victory.

Paige Bueckers led all scorers with 18 points. Arike Ogunbowale had 16 points, three assists and three steals, while Azzi Fudd scored 12 points off the bench.

Shakira Austin was the only starter for the Mystics to score more than 10 points. She had 12 points and four rebounds. Lauren Betts added 11 points and three rebounds in 15 minutes when the game was already decided.

After tonight’s matchup, the Wings and Mystics will meet one final time in the regular season on August 5 back in Washington.