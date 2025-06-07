Wings Make Major Paige Bueckers Injury Announcement on Saturday

The Dallas Wings have not had a great start to the 2025 campaign, as they have crawled out to a 1-8 record through their first nine games. Of course, it hasn’t helped that they have been without star rookie guard Paige Bueckers for the past three games, but the team shared some big news regarding her impending return to the court.

Bueckers was placed in the WNBA concussion protocol after the Wings loss to the Chicago Sky on May 29, and she hasn’t taken the court since then. However, it looks like she could make a return to action when Dallas takes on the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, June 8, but it doesn’t look like she is fully out of the woods just yet.

Wings Share Big Paige Bueckers Injury News

After a standout collegiate career with the UConn Huskies, Bueckers entered the 2025 WNBA draft as the clear-cut No. 1 overall pick. The Wings ended up being the lucky team to land this pick, and sure enough, they used the selection on Bueckers with the hopes that she could help the team get back on the right track.

In her first six games with Dallas, Bueckers’ potential was on full display. During that stretch, the former UConn product averaged 14.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. While Bueckers played well, it didn’t lead to much team success for the Wings, as they won just one of these six contests, although it was a 22-point blowout of the Connecticut Sun.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Dallas has struggled without Bueckers, as they lost each of their past three games without her. The good news is that Bueckers was revealed to have cleared concussion protocol, seemingly opening the door for her to play against Minnesota. However, she is currently dealing with an illness, which has resulted in her remaining on the injury report, although she is listed as probable for the game.

“Wings rookie Paige Bueckers has cleared concussion protocol. She is now dealing with an illness which is why she is probable for Sunday’s game against the Lynx,” Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints reported in a post on X.

Wings Set For Paige Bueckers Boost in Near Future

Even though she’s a rookie, Bueckers is already a crucial piece of the team’s operation as their starting point guard. While Arike Ogunbowale and DiJonai Carrington are both averaging double-digit points alongside Bueckers, they are struggling with their efficiency from the field, while also not contributing at the same level as Bueckers in the passing department.

Bueckers is already the engine that makes Dallas go, which is saying a lot considering she’s only played in six WNBA games. Despite that, her presence is clearly crucial to the Wings success, and they will be hoping she can take the court when they square off against the Lynx on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET.