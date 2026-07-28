Wings’ Paige Bueckers is Pacing to Break 19-Year WNBA Record

There are not many players who have been more impressive early in their WNBA careers than Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers.

The moment Bueckers was selected first overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft, many experts already knew she was going to be great. She has lived up to those expectations and more.

Through two years, she has already been selected to back-to-back All-Star games and has the Wings off to their best start since their relocation. It appears nothing is stopping Bueckers from greatness, and one record is in reach for her to accomplish.

Dallas Wings’ Paige Bueckers is 17 Games Away From WNBA History

As pointed out by the X account “I Talk Hoops,” Bueckers is currently sixth on the all-time list for most points scored in the first two years. She needs 300 more points to pass former WNBA star Seimone Augustus for most points in league history in a player’s first two seasons. Bueckers would have to average 17.6 points per game to get it done.

This season, Bueckers is averaging 20.9 points per game and has only missed two contests. She is also averaging 6.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

The 2026 season was an improvement over her rookie season. Bueckers was averaging 19.2 points per game in 2025.

History is Within Sight for Wings’ Paige Bueckers

It’s obviously too early to have this conversation, but Bueckers is proving to be one of the best players the league has seen. Her offensive play is great, but what she’s doing with her passes and rebounding is something not seen in guards.

The Wings have had some good talent over the last five years, but not at Bueckers’ level. She’s arguably a top 10 talent in the WNBA right now.

Dallas has benefitted from Bueckers, as the Wings have started the season 18-9, within 3.5 games of the top spot in the league. While the offense has been good, their defense has been just as impressive down the stretch.

For the second half of the year, Dallas will face some challenges on the schedule. The Wings will first face the Atlanta Dream at home on Wednesday. They then play the Washington Mystics on the road on Friday and then back home on Sunday against the Connecticut Sun.

Bueckers’ eliteness has been recognized by everyone, and she is going to continue that trend. She is 17 games away from accomplishing something that not even Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been able to do. This is the moment where Bueckers can separate herself from the rest and really make her mark on the WNBA in 2026 and beyond.