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Wings’ Paige Bueckers is Pacing to Break 19-Year WNBA Record

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Paige Bueckers
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 25: Paige Bueckers #5 of Team Coop reacts against Team Spoon during the second half in the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at the United Center on July 25, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

There are not many players who have been more impressive early in their WNBA careers than Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers.

The moment Bueckers was selected first overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft, many experts already knew she was going to be great. She has lived up to those expectations and more.

Through two years, she has already been selected to back-to-back All-Star games and has the Wings off to their best start since their relocation. It appears nothing is stopping Bueckers from greatness, and one record is in reach for her to accomplish.

Dallas Wings’ Paige Bueckers is 17 Games Away From WNBA History

Paige Bueckers

GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – JUNE 27: Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings reacts to an officials call during the second half of a game against the Indiana Fever at American Airlines Center on June 27, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

As pointed out by the X account “I Talk Hoops,” Bueckers is currently sixth on the all-time list for most points scored in the first two years. She needs 300 more points to pass former WNBA star Seimone Augustus for most points in league history in a player’s first two seasons. Bueckers would have to average 17.6 points per game to get it done.

This season, Bueckers is averaging 20.9 points per game and has only missed two contests. She is also averaging 6.2 assists and 4.2  rebounds per game.

The 2026 season was an improvement over her rookie season. Bueckers was averaging 19.2 points per game in 2025.

History is Within Sight for Wings’ Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers

GettyPaige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings looks on against the Minnesota Lynx in the first quarter at Target Center on September 01, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Lynx defeated the Wings 96-71. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

It’s obviously too early to have this conversation, but Bueckers is proving to be one of the best players the league has seen. Her offensive play is great, but what she’s doing with her passes and rebounding is something not seen in guards.

The Wings have had some good talent over the last five years, but not at Bueckers’ level. She’s arguably a top 10 talent in the WNBA right now.

Dallas has benefitted from Bueckers, as the Wings have started the season 18-9, within 3.5 games of the top spot in the league. While the offense has been good, their defense has been just as impressive down the stretch.

For the second half of the year, Dallas will face some challenges on the schedule. The Wings will first face the Atlanta Dream at home on Wednesday. They then play the Washington Mystics on the road on Friday and then back home on Sunday against the Connecticut Sun.

Bueckers’ eliteness has been recognized by everyone, and she is going to continue that trend. She is 17 games away from accomplishing something that not even Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been able to do. This is the moment where Bueckers can separate herself from the rest and really make her mark on the WNBA in 2026 and beyond.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Wings’ Paige Bueckers is Pacing to Break 19-Year WNBA Record

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