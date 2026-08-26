WNBA Made Paige Bueckers Announcement After Wings Victory

After going 2-7 since the WNBA All-Star Game, the Dallas Wings are starting to pick up steam, with Paige Bueckers being a big reason for that.

Bueckers dominated for the Wings, as they blew out the Portland Fire 96-78. She finished with 22 points, 11 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 made three-pointers, and 2 steals.

This was an important win for the Wings, as they are the last team in the league to clinch a playoff spot. It was also a bit of history for their star guard.

Paige Bueckers Joins Caitlin Clark & Kelsey Plum in WNBA History

After the Wings’ victory, the WNBA shared some history on its social media account. It shared important statistical milestones that Bueckers, along with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Phoenix Mercury star Kelsey Plum, has achieved.

PB5 was HOT all. night. long. In this @DallasWings win, they have secured the final spot in the 2026 WNBA Playoffs, as Paige logged a double-double! Additionally, Paige joins Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Plum as the only players in WNBA HISTORY to total 750+ points and 200+ assists in a single season!

This season, Bueckers is averaging 20.6 points, 5.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game. She is also shooting 50.9% from the field and 39.8% from three.

Paige Bueckers Has Plenty to Still Accomplish With Dallas Wings

This is the first time the Wings have made the postseason since the 2023 season. Bueckers is a major reason for the franchise’s two-year turnaround.

While many pay attention to what Clark, Las Vegas Aces‘ A’ja Wilson, and Minnesota Lynx‘s Olivia Miles are as the MVP candidates, Bueckers should be in the conversation. Bueckers can do the same things those three can: score, rebound, pass, and play good defense.

With Bueckers continuing to play at the level she is, the Wings still have to move up in the standings. Dallas is just four games behind the Golden State Valkyries for the second seed. While that might not be attainable, the Wings still have a chance to finish in the top four.

The Wings have a favorable schedule, with their remaining five games against teams that are out of the playoffs. This is a perfect opportunity for Bueckers and the Wings to flex their muscles and set themselves up for postseason success.