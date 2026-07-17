Diana Taurasi Completely Shuts Down Growing WNBA Narrative

The world of the WNBA may not be much different from what it was in the past, when league legend Diana Taurasi played on the hardwood.

This season in particular, there have been a lot of conversations around the players in the league being more aggressive than they were over a decade ago. The obvious one fans have been talking about is Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas getting into it with Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark. Thomas was suspended one game after having her fist on Clark’s throat when the two were on the ground together.

Many from the outside have been calling for the WNBA to step in and protect Clark and the other players from the physical aspect of the game. Not everyone is on the same page with that, though.

Diana Taurasi Defends WNBA’s Recent “Physical” Play

CNBC hosted a panel event on Thursday that focused on the business side of sports rather than what happens on the field or court. A question was asked of Taurasi about whether WNBA players are more physical now than in the league’s first three decades. The future Hall of Famer was not a fan of that narrative and was quick to shut it down.

“If you think the game is physical now, go back and watch the girls’ finals 15, 16 years ago.”

Taurasi has a unique background in knowing whether players are more physical than they were years ago since she has played in the WNBA for two decades. She started her career in 2004 as the number one overall pick of the Mercury and played there until the 2024 season.

Her resume shows she knows what she’s talking about on the subject. Taurasi was an 11-time All-Star, won three WNBA titles, and was named Finals MVP twice. She averaged 18.8 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game in her career.

Why Many Believe the WNBA is More Physical Than Ever

The truth is that there are a lot of new fans of the league due to its growing popularity over the last three years. New stars like Clark and Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese have completely changed how the average sports fan views the league.

Year after year, the WNBA is breaking attendance and ratings records as star power grows. Other young players like Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers and Minnesota Lynx rookie guard Olivia Miles are getting more eyes on them as the league’s talent level improves.

Television networks like CBS, NBC, ESPN, and Amazon Prime have, over the years, started putting the WNBA on the national level and doing well with the ratings. Fans are more likely to watch the game now, so they are seeing how physical the sport can be.

There can be a debate from fans and the media about whether the WNBA is more physical now, but everyone needs to get used to it as they see in the NBA. At the end of the day, it’s a sport, and just like the rest of them, injuries will happen, and tensions will rise, which makes it more exciting to watch.