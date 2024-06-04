The Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith Feud, Explained

On June 1, two WNBA legends and former Phoenix Mercury teammates Diana Taurasi and Skylar-Diggins Smith are facing each other for the first time, since Diggins-Smith joined the Seattle Storm via free agency.

Taurasi and Diggins-Smith playing each other is notable because they’ve been embroiled in a feud that stemmed from their time playing on the Mercury together.

Diggins-Smith joined the Mercury in 2020. On May 17, 2022, she and Taurasi were seen having a heated argument on Phoenix’s bench during the fifth game of that WNBA regular season.

This altercation led to Diggins-Smith taking time away from Phoenix for a few games, per Alex Simon of The Next Hoops.

On June 30 of that 2022 season, Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard told reporters, “There will be a [All-Star] game in Chicago, but it will not be an All-Star game because Diana Taurasi’s not playing,” per Jason Owens of Yahoo Sports.

Diggins-Smith, who also an All-Star that season, took offense to her coach’s comment. In a since-deleted Tweet, Diggins-Smith replied to a video of Nygaard’s comment with a clown emoji.

Diggins-Smith, a six-time WNBA All-Star, sat out the entire 2023 season after giving birth to her second child.

On August 3, Diggins-Smith posted on X saying that the Mercury locked her out of the team’s practice facility.

She added in a subsequent post that she can’t use the Mercury’s “massage therapists, chiropractor, chefs, strength and conditioning, nutritionist accessibility, etc,” which, “EVERY other player has access to.”

On September 11, 2023, Taurasi, a ten-time WNBA All-Star and three-time WNBA Champion, was asked by a reporter if she’d be open to Diggins-Smith returning to Phoenix in 2024.

“Next question,” Taurasi replied.

Diggins-Smith signed with the Seattle Storm on February 1, 2024. She faces Taurasi and the Mercury on June 4.

Skylar Diggins-Smith Felt “Guilty” Returning to Basketball After Maternity Leave

Skylar Diggins-Smith spoke with Georgia Slater of PEOPLE Magazine in 2022. The article came out on May 18, and detailed Diggins-Smith saying she “felt guilty going back [to basketball] so quick,” after giving birth.

“Nine weeks after I had him I was in practice,” Diggins-Smith said. “Physically, I felt fine but I was in this fog that I just didn’t understand what was going on. It was hard for me to explain my emotions. When you go through postpartum depression you kind of get this feeling like you’re the only one going through this and you don’t really wanna ask for help.”

The Seattle Storm’s and Phoenix Mercury’s 2024 WNBA Seasons

The Phoenix Mercury have started the 2024 WNBA season with a 4-5 record. The Seattle Storm, on the other hand, are 5-3 on the year.

Diana Taurasi, who will turn 42 years old on June 11, is currently averaging 17.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game with the Mercury. Skylar Diggins-Smith is currently averaging 14.4 points per game.

News of Diggins-Smith’s signing made major waves during the WNBA offseason. She joined forces with Jewell Loyd and Nneka Ogwumike (who also signed as a free agent over the offseason) to form a formidable threesome in Seattle.

The Mercury and Storm’s June 4 contest will be the first of four matchups between the teams in 2024. The following three games will take place on June 16, September 7, and September 19.