Former Oregon Duck Talks WNBA Cuts and Next Career Move

The WNBA season is less than two weeks in, and the league has expanded to 13th active teams, with the 14th team set to debut in 2026. Despite league expansion, a former Oregon Duck talked about her experience with WNBA cuts and her next career move.

Deja Kelly said that she is still processing being waived by the Las Vegas Aces on May 12. She talked about remaining ready for the WNBA if another chance is presented.

“Yeah, I think I’m still trying to figure out how to process it, but honestly, I’m in a much better headspace than I thought I’d be in,” said Kelly on the May 26 episode of Straight to Cam with Cameron Brink, who was drafted second overall in the 2024 draft and Sydel Curry-Lee, who is Stephen Curry’s sister.

“I give that my all, so right now, it’s just kind of a waiting game on waiting to get a call from a team. Um, and just making sure I stay ready for whenever,” said Kelly.

From Tar Heel to Duck

Kelly started her collegiate career with the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2020-21 season. She played her first four seasons at Chapel Hill, where she built her WNBA Draft stock.

The Texas native averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, three assists, and 1.2 steals per game during her time at Chapel Hill. She entered the transfer portal, exercising her fifth year of eligibility to play at Oregon.

Kelly’s short NCAA tournament run with the Ducks helped bolster her WNBA stock even more. She netted 20 points in both rounds and shot above 50% from three while leading her team.

WNBA: One More Spin

The former Duck wasn’t selected in the 2025 draft. Yet, she received a training camp contract with the Aces on April 18. In her two preseason games with Las Vegas, she averaged 12 points, three assists, and shot 75% from the field.

Kelly also hit the game winner in the final preseason game against the Phoenix Mercury. In her interview with Brink and Curry-Lee, she reflected on her preseason showing.

Deja Kelly was the hero of tonight's preseason matchup ⤵️ Kelly dropped 15 second half PTS and finished with the elite game winner, ultimately uplifting the @LVAces to an 85-84 victory over the Phoenix Mercury ✅#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/eLP0E9uzzp — WNBA (@WNBA) May 7, 2025

“Um for things to happen the way it did, for draft night to go how it did, um to getting signed to training camp. To having a great training camp, great preseason games, um and then unfortunately getting waived,” said Kelly.

“Like, I mean that’s a lot of emotion, a lot of different things that have changed but like going out of it, it’s been what like a week now, since i’ve gotten waived. Like I am just in a such a positive headspace,” she said.

Las Vegas selected former Syracuse standout Dyaisha Fair with the 16th pick in the 2024 draft. She was waived four games into the season.

Kelly’s Next WNBA Move?

The 23-year-old guard continued to dive into her thought process after the draft and being waived.

“Two days after draft night, like there was a lot of questioning myself, questioning should I have not went to Oregon,” she said. “Should I have stayed, should I have declared last year, like all these things.”

“Once I got the call from Vegas uh, that was like a completely different like perspective. Like that instantly, I just changed my perspective where I was just like okay, I can either sit here and feel sorry form myself and try to figure out why all things went wrong, or I can look forward.”

Prior to the start of every season, teams around the league have to make tough roster decisions. Each roster is only allowed to have 12 players on rosters. Players drafted outside of the first round are not guaranteed a roster spot.

The former three-time First team All-ACC selection expressed her passion for the game and how she will remain prepared for her next opportunity in the WNBA.