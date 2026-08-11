Gabby Williams Makes Convincing Case for Valkyries As WNBA Title Contenders

It’s not everyday that a team becomes a title contender in just their second year of existence, but that’s part of what makes the Golden State Valkyries’ 2026 season all the more miraculous. Ask two-time All-Star Gabby Williams, and she’ll tell you that it has the potential to be far more than just a feelgood story.

Just prior to tipoff before the Valkyries’ win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday, Williams joined ESPN’s WNBA Countdown to briefly discuss everything Golden State-related. Headliner among them was her take on why the Valkyries could legitimately be in the title hunt during next month’s postseason play.

“Our depth is what gets us through the how many games (in a) season that we’re having, and the fact that we’re able to always use our bench, the fact that we have something different going off every night, I think that is what’s gonna give us the best chance come playoffs.”

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What Makes the Valkyries’ Bench Such a Game-Changer?

Depending on the specific game an observer watches, the Valkyries’ depth — or their top-ranked lockdown defense — likely becomes the first standout.

The numbers back that notion flawlessly; not only do they lead the WNBA in bench points scored per game (35.7), but they’re the league’s only team to generate at least 30 points on a night-to-night basis from their second unit.

That luxury has also allowed them to have eight different players lead the team in outright scoring over the season’s first 32 games. The recipe has worked, essentially, without flaw, as they’ve steamrolled their way to a 23-9 start, the second-best record behind the Minnesota Lynx.

There’s already enough evidence to suggest that the Valkyries’ reserves find added boosts in high-pressure games, something that could give them a cheat code when opposing teams shorten their rotations come postseason time.

What Else Stood Out From Gabby Williams’ Interview?

As Williams elaborated on just how enjoyable of a season 2026 had been, it was difficult not to notice a couple of the standout statistics hovering on the ticker below:

14.8 points per game, 34.5 percent shooting from 3-point range — both career-bests — and just 35.6 percent shooting allowed as the contesting defender, which ranked as the WNBA’s third-best per GeniusIQ.

Under that backdrop, Williams had plenty to choose from when Chiney Ogwumike inquired about what part of her game she was most proud of in 2026:

“I think it’s just the places where I’ve grown as far as taking over in pressure situations, having the trust of my staff and my teammates to get me the ball in those moments, and just rising to the occasion is something I’m proud of because it’s not really something I’ve gotten to do in the “W” before.”

The numbers tell that story perfectly; only 14 players have scored more clutch points than Williams has (41). Perhaps even more of note is that she’s been by-and-large the Valkyries’ go-to option, nearly doubling the amount of shot attempts as her next teammate, Veronica Burton.

Williams also noted that she’s “never been on a team that loves each other” as much as the Valkyries do, citing Natalie Nakase’s coaching style as a preeminent reason why.

As it currently stands, Ballhalla could be hosting playoff games for a team that has the third-best title odds (+800), trailing only the Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces. Given the mixture of individual and team success, Gabby Williams could also be positioned for a first-ever All-WNBA team selection when award ballots drop.