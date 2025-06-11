Valkyries Sign Veteran Guard in Wake of Anticipated EuroBasket Departures

The Golden State Valkyries are on a two-game winning streak after recently defeating the Las Vegas Aces and Los Angeles Sparks. On June 10, the Valkyries signed a 2019 WNBA champion and veteran to their active roster.

Golden State announced that they signed Aerial Powers to their roster via their public relations team. The signing occurred due to multiple players preparing to leave for EuroBasket play. The former Minnesota Lynx guard took to Instagram to share her excitement about the news.

“God is good, baby, won’t he do it, won’t he do it, won’t he do it,” Powers said. “What up, Valkyrie fans, I can’t wait to see y’all, I can’t wait to meet my coaching staff, my teammates, God is good, I am so excited, overwhelmed in the best way possible, man, it’s all about faith and keeping the grind up. I can’t wait, let’s get to work.”

Veteran Presence

The Valkyries hold a 4-5 record on the season and won their first game in overtime in franchise history on June 9 against the Sparks. On June 10, the franchise announced that guard Julie Vanloo will be away from the team for EuroBasket play.

In addition to Vanloo, taking a brief absence for Euro play, Golden State is expected to be without Temi Fágbénlé and Janelle Salaün. Powers is expected to join the team immediately and will wear No. 23, according to the franchise.

Roster Update: The Golden State Valkyries have signed guard @aerial_powers23. Powers will join the team immediately and be available against Seattle on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/eK7aJumcf6 — Golden State Valkyries (@valkyries) June 10, 2025

The Michigan State product brings size to this young roster and more depth in the backcourt. She was drafted No. 5 overall to the Dallas Wings in the 2016 draft and went on to play there until 2018.

Powers was traded to the Washington Mystics in a mid-season trade, and she went on to win a championship with the team. She played three seasons with the Lynx and one with the Atlanta Dream.

Floor Spacing

As of now, Golden State is last in three-point percentage (27.3%) but are top five in made threes. Powers is a 3-and-D player who can space the floor and guard multiple positions.

On the flip side, since winning a championship in 2019, she has struggled to stay healthy. Over the last two seasons, she has only played 43 games.

The Detroit native averages a career 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. She was named to the All-Rookie WNBA team in 2016 and was a vital role player in the Mystics’ 2019 championship.

During Powers’ time with Minnesota, she averaged 11 points per game and shot 88.3 percent from the charity stripe. Not to mention, she didn’t play a full season with the team.

Coupled with her time in Dallas and Minnesota, she was efficient when she played with the Dream. While in Atlanta, she averaged 17.9 minutes, 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and shot 38.9% from three.

Golden State Next Five

Golden State’s next five-games will feature three teams that are at .500 or above. The franchise will take on the Seattle Storm, Wings, Indiana Fever, Connecticut Sun, and New York Liberty.

Although the Valkyries don’t take the floor again until Saturday, it’s unclear if Powers will be activated to play. Needless to say, she will provide this team with experience, and she can contribute right away.

Golden State will take on Seattle at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time, June 14, at home at the Chase Center.