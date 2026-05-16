Aliyah Boston Calls Out WNBA 2K Graphics: “I Look Like A Little Boy”

The WNBA has been part of the NBA 2K franchise since NBA 2K20. However, the latest edition of video game was called out by Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston because of its face scans.

On the latest episode of the Post Moves podcast, Boston and Candace Parker tried to guess WNBA players’ face scans from NBA 2K26. It all started after Lexie Brown‘s viral reaction to her face scan being out of proportion.

Boston and Parker couldn’t believe the face scans, especially Caitlin Clark‘s, with her teammate initially thinking it was Bridget Carleton. And when Boston’s face scan showed up, she couldn’t believe what she looked like.

“That’s me. Are we joking?” Boston said. “Please get me off the screen. Genuinely, they might as well just say, ‘Yes, sir.’ … I fear for myself. Why would they do that? I’ve done face scans!”

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The Fever star did look at the silver lining of not having a worse face scan than Brown’s.

“I don’t think mine is as bad as Lexie’s, so, I still win,” Boston said. “I still make it out alive cause Lexie’s was silly. Why would they do that? We honestly don’t even need this clip. Like, why would we put that in there? What? Where did they get that from?”

Parker couldn’t contain her laughter at her co-host’s face scan, though both urged their followers to send them suggestions for future segments.

Aliyah Boston Still Adjusting to Freedom of Movement Rules

In the Fever’s second game of the season, Aliyah Boston fouled out and failed to make a single field goal for the first time in her career. Boston is still adjusting to the freedom of movement rules implemented by the WNBA this season, but coach Stephanie White is still calling for more consistency from the officials.

“She didn’t get a chance, really, and I think, you know, it’s hard to get into a flow when you’re getting called for all these quote unquote fouls,” White said, via Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star.

The coach added, “”I think that we’ve got to really demand consistency in what we’re calling. The players will be frustrated when they’re calling everything, but that’s what we have to do right now to get the game where we want it to be. And the coaches are frustrated because we just want consistency.”

White was one many coaches who called out the inconsistencies among officials last season that led to the WNBA introducing the new freedom of movement rule.

Aliyah Boston Made History Before The Season

Back on April 18, Aliyah Boston made history as the first player in WNBA history to sign an Exceptional Performance on Initial Contract or EPIC extension.

Boston accepted a four-year, $6.3 million contract, making her one of the highest-paid players in the league. She’s set to earn $1 million this season, and her salary will increase every year.