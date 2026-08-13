Aliyah Boston Boldly Declares Fever Teammate That’s ‘The MVP’

The Indiana Fever have been heating up at the right time, winning seven of the last 10 games to put themselves deep in the playoff conversation.

After two losses to the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces, the Fever are back on a two-game winning streak. Indiana picked up a four-point win over the Chicago Sky and then blew out the New York Liberty on Tuesday.

A big reason for the Fever’s success of late has been their big three: Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston. Of those three, though, Boston knows who the MVP has been.

Aliyah Boston Called One of Her Fever Teammates The MVP

Boston was speaking with the media the day before their Friday night showdown against the Dallas Wings. She was asked about Mitchell, and Boston had no problem talking her up.

“She’s really just the MVP. I think that’s just what she’s been doing. Every single night you see her come out and she drops I don’t even know how many points at this rate. She defends her butt off. … I’m really proud of her.”

It’s hard to argue with the success Mitchell is having this season, since it’s been a career year for her. She is currently second in the WNBA in scoring, averaging 24.3 points per game.

Mitchell continues to add to the league record she owns for most consecutive games with 20 or more points in a season. She is now at 17. Mitchell hasn’t scored under 20 points in a game since June 13, when she scored 19 in a win over the Connecticut Sun.

Kelsey Mitchell Could Make or Break Fever Postseason Run

There isn’t a better scorer in the WNBA right now than Mitchell, with maybe A’ja Wilson as the exception. Mitchell has incredible ball-handling skills and can score from anywhere on the court.

The Fever are close to locking up a playoff spot in the next few games. That will put some pressure on the team to get the job done. This is after two disappointing results in the Clark era.

Mitchell could be the missing piece to a playoff run for the Fever. She has slowly gotten better over the last few years and now is playing her best basketball.

If Indiana can continue to get 20 or more points per game from Mitchell, the Fever will be tough to beat. She has everything this franchise needs to finally bring home a WNBA title in two months.