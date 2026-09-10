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Angel Reese Drops Caitlin Clark Truth Bomb After Team USA Win

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Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese
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USA's guard #12 Caitlin Clark (L), Hungary's guard #33 Panka Dul and USA's forward #15 Angel Reese vie during the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup quarter-final match between USA and Hungary at the Berlin Arena in Berlin on September 10, 2026. (Photo by Ronny HARTMANN / AFP via Getty Images)

Once again, Team USA delivered a dominant World Cup performance, blowing out Hungary 108-56 on Thursday morning.

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier led the charge for Team USA with 19 points in 15 minutes of play. It was two other WNBA stars off the bench, though, who flexed their muscles when they were together on the court.

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese dominated Hungary in her 18 minutes on the court with 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block. Reese’s teammate, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, had a pretty good day herself with 10 points, 9 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals in the win. Clark and Reese, though, had everyone noticing the chemistry they share.

Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark Dominate Together in Team USA Win

Fever vs Dream
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 20: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever drives to the basket against Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on June 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Colin Hubbard/Getty Images)

Throughout the game, Clark connected with Reese on multiple passes that resulted in a score. Reese also helped out on the boards to support Clark and the offense on missed shots.

After the game, Reese was asked about the chemistry that she and Clark have built during the World Cup. Reese was honest about how well the two have worked together.

“I’m sure we know each other’s game like the back of each other’s hand … So it’s fun. We just continue to build chemistry because we know we’re going to be USA teammates for a while.”

Reese and Clark have been playing off the bench the whole tournament so far. Clark is leading the team in assists, and Reese is top three in rebounds on Team USA.

Team USA Advances in World Cup Thanks to Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese

Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 20: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever shoots against Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on June 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Colin Hubbard/Getty Images)

Reese has been dominant on defense all World Cup long, matching how she has played in the WNBA this season. The same could be said about Clark with her three-point shooting and passing.

Team USA is lucky to have two of the best players in the world on the same team. While some question why both are playing off the bench, the strategy has clearly worked, as Clark and Reese are playing good basketball.

Team USA will have a short break before the semifinals, and they’ll need their stars off the bench to keep playing well. Reese and Clark will play major roles for Team USA as they go for the gold.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Angel Reese Drops Caitlin Clark Truth Bomb After Team USA Win

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