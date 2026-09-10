Angel Reese Drops Caitlin Clark Truth Bomb After Team USA Win

Once again, Team USA delivered a dominant World Cup performance, blowing out Hungary 108-56 on Thursday morning.

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier led the charge for Team USA with 19 points in 15 minutes of play. It was two other WNBA stars off the bench, though, who flexed their muscles when they were together on the court.

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese dominated Hungary in her 18 minutes on the court with 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block. Reese’s teammate, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, had a pretty good day herself with 10 points, 9 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals in the win. Clark and Reese, though, had everyone noticing the chemistry they share.

Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark Dominate Together in Team USA Win

Throughout the game, Clark connected with Reese on multiple passes that resulted in a score. Reese also helped out on the boards to support Clark and the offense on missed shots.

After the game, Reese was asked about the chemistry that she and Clark have built during the World Cup. Reese was honest about how well the two have worked together.

“I’m sure we know each other’s game like the back of each other’s hand … So it’s fun. We just continue to build chemistry because we know we’re going to be USA teammates for a while.”

Reese and Clark have been playing off the bench the whole tournament so far. Clark is leading the team in assists, and Reese is top three in rebounds on Team USA.

Team USA Advances in World Cup Thanks to Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese

Reese has been dominant on defense all World Cup long, matching how she has played in the WNBA this season. The same could be said about Clark with her three-point shooting and passing.

Team USA is lucky to have two of the best players in the world on the same team. While some question why both are playing off the bench, the strategy has clearly worked, as Clark and Reese are playing good basketball.

Team USA will have a short break before the semifinals, and they’ll need their stars off the bench to keep playing well. Reese and Clark will play major roles for Team USA as they go for the gold.