Fever Announce Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status Before Mystics Game

The Indiana Fever are coming off an impressive road win over the Toronto Tempo on Friday night, but have a short turnaround for their game against the Washington Mystics on Sunday.

One of the key players in the game will be Fever guard Caitlin Clark. In the Tempo game, Clark put up 28 points, 14 assists, and 6 rebounds in the win.

With the game being less than 48 hours after the Tempo match, there will be concerns about Clark and whether her back will hold up. The Fever will share more about Clark’s injury status ahead of the Mystics game.

Indiana Fever Share Injury Status for Caitlin Clark vs. Mystics

In the Fever’s injury update, two players are listed, including Clark. She is listed as probable with a back injury, which should allow her to play.

Backup center Damiris Dantas is listed as out with a knee injury. Dantas recently had knee surgery, which ended her 2026 season.

In 37 games played, Clark is averaging 22.6 points, 8.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per contest. She is currently leading the WNBA in assists. Clark is also a finalist for the MVP award.

Caitlin Clark Set to Play Against Washington

It’s good to hear that Clark is going to be good to play in the game. This isn’t too much of a surprise, since she’s been on injury watch since July.

The Fever currently have a 27-14 record and only have three games left on the schedule. After the Mystics game, they have two games against the Minnesota Lynx.

Indiana is currently in fifth place in the standings. The Fever are still looking to move up in the standings, but they’ll need some help to get there.

Washington and Indiana are two playoff teams working to build momentum heading into the postseason. Clark and Kelsey Mitchell are each averaging over 30 points per game over the last three contests, giving Indiana a major advantage.

The Fever would like to pull out the win on Sunday before facing the WNBA’s best team. It will be tough to beat a solid Lynx team, but Clark, Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston are talented enough to do it. Clark’s impact, though, will make the difference between a strong finish to the year and worries heading into the playoffs.