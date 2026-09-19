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Fever Announce Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status Before Mystics Game

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Caitlin Clark
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DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 20: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever waits for player introductions prior to a game against the Dallas Wings at American Airlines Center on August 20, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever are coming off an impressive road win over the Toronto Tempo on Friday night, but have a short turnaround for their game against the Washington Mystics on Sunday.

One of the key players in the game will be Fever guard Caitlin Clark. In the Tempo game, Clark put up 28 points, 14 assists, and 6 rebounds in the win.

With the game being less than 48 hours after the Tempo match, there will be concerns about Clark and whether her back will hold up. The Fever will share more about Clark’s injury status ahead of the Mystics game.

Indiana Fever Share Injury Status for Caitlin Clark vs. Mystics

Caitlin Clark
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 18: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever celebrates against the Toronto Tempo during the second half of their WNBA basketball game at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on September 18, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

In the Fever’s injury update, two players are listed, including Clark. She is listed as probable with a back injury, which should allow her to play.

Backup center Damiris Dantas is listed as out with a knee injury. Dantas recently had knee surgery, which ended her 2026 season.

In 37 games played, Clark is averaging 22.6 points, 8.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per contest. She is currently leading the WNBA in assists. Clark is also a finalist for the MVP award.

Caitlin Clark Set to Play Against Washington

Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 23: Kelsey Mitchell #0 and Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever confer against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena on August 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It’s good to hear that Clark is going to be good to play in the game. This isn’t too much of a surprise, since she’s been on injury watch since July.

The Fever currently have a 27-14 record and only have three games left on the schedule. After the Mystics game, they have two games against the Minnesota Lynx.

Indiana is currently in fifth place in the standings. The Fever are still looking to move up in the standings, but they’ll need some help to get there.

Washington and Indiana are two playoff teams working to build momentum heading into the postseason. Clark and Kelsey Mitchell are each averaging over 30 points per game over the last three contests, giving Indiana a major advantage.

The Fever would like to pull out the win on Sunday before facing the WNBA’s best team. It will be tough to beat a solid Lynx team, but Clark, Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston are talented enough to do it. Clark’s impact, though, will make the difference between a strong finish to the year and worries heading into the playoffs.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Fever Announce Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status Before Mystics Game

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