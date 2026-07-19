Honest Assessment on Caitlin Clark was Delivered by Indiana Fever Coach

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark had a record-setting performance on Friday in the win over the Seattle Storm, but things were very different in their 20-point blowout victory over the New York Liberty on national television.

Clark finished the game with 17 points, 7 assists, 2 rebounds, and 7 turnovers, but the shooting was a problem for her for the third time in the last four matchups. She only made 5-of-14 field goals and went 2-of-8 from the three-point line.

The turnovers and missed shots could have been all from playing in back-to-back days for the first time in two years for Clark. That was seen by her head coach.

Indiana Fever Coach Opens Up About Caitlin Clark’s Performances

Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke with the media after the 108-88 win over the Liberty, with the first Clark question asking what she thought about handling the two games in 24 hours while still recovering from a back injury. White shared a mixed review, highlighting good things Clark did and areas she needs to work on.

“She seemed to be feeling pretty good,” White said via The Athletic’s James Boyd. “I mean, I think we’ll get more of a sense tomorrow. You know, there were times where I felt like she looked like she was a little off balance, but nothing that I thought was concerning. You know, she played— I thought she played heavy minutes. I thought she did a really good job of taking what they gave her. You know, her facilitating was outstanding. You know, she wasn’t making the same kind of shots she was making yesterday, but I think that’s to be expected on a back-to-back for the first time in a couple of seasons.”

Clark had to carry her team in the 110-107 win over the Storm on Friday with a career-high 45 points scored in the contest. While the points weren’t a WNBA record, she did break several league and franchise records to help her team out.

Fever & Caitlin Clark in Prime Position for Late-Season Run

The Fever are closing in on the All-Star break, but they are no doubt one of the hottest teams in the WNBA with their 16-10 overall record. They have won seven of the last 10 games, including four of the last five.

Clark is still working her way back from the back injury and has not been the 100% player fans expected over the five-game stretch since her return. She has had to work through some inconsistencies, which she has chalked up to the minutes restrictions she has been on over the last week.

There is only one more game for the Fever before the All-Star break, as they are set to take on the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. The three days between games and then the six days between the Sun and a rematch with the Storm on July 28 should help Clark get to where she needs to be for the playoff push.