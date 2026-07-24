Basketball World Reacts to Barack Obama’s Advice to Caitlin Clark

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Caitlin Clark was one of three Indiana Fever players to arrive in Chicago on Friday for WNBA All-Star Weekend.

Before their morning practice, the players received a surprise visit and words of encouragement from former President Barack Obama while practicing at the Obama Presidential Center.

After addressing the group, Obama met with each player individually and shared a viral exchange with Clark.

Obama’s Advice to Clark

The former president and avid sports fan offered Clark some powerful advice amid the attention, scrutiny and pressure she has faced since the Fever selected her with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

“You’re great, you’re fantastic,” Obama told Clark. “Don’t let all this nonsense get you down… I didn’t get famous ’til I was like 45. So I was an old [explicit] man. I mean you’re my daughter’s age… so don’t lose that joy. And you’re a hooper and you’re on a nice little run right now.”

Clark’s Response to Obama’s Message

Clark later spoke to the media and revealed how much Obama’s message meant to her.

“When he walked through the door, it was just super cool and awesome,” Clark said. “Honestly, he complimented me for the way I’m handling everything that’s going on. For someone who’s been in front of the media as much as he has, he reminded me that he didn’t have to do this until he was in his 40s, while I’m doing it in my 20s.

“It was cool to hear that from him, and it’s probably a good reminder for all of us: Treat people with respect, treat people with grace. It’s something I’ll probably remember for the rest of my life.”

Basketball World Reacts to Interaction

“This was really sweet,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Greatness recognizing greatness.”

“How sweet — he’s speaking to her as a father. Caitlin was so humble here too and shared the moment with her teammates,” another fan wrote.

One more fan commented, “Glad he had some kind words for CC. She sure could use a lift right now. Thank you, President Obama, for recognizing greatness and all that comes with it, especially for a young person with the weight of the world on her shoulders.”