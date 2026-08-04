Basketball World Reacts to Caitlin Clark Announcement

The Indiana Fever are coming off a loss to the surging Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, but it was another strong outing from superstar guard Caitlin Clark.

Clark has been playing her best basketball since shortly before the All-Star break, and while she hasn’t done it alone, the Fever have won five of their last six games. Through 30 games this season, Indiana sits atop the Eastern Conference at 19-11.

On Tuesday, the WNBA recognized Clark with an exciting announcement.

WNBA Names Clark Player of the Week

For the third time this season, the WNBA named Clark the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. She joins A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, who earned the honor as the Western Conference recipient.

Over the last week, Clark appeared in three games and averaged 25.7 points, 9.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 53.7% from the field.

WNBA Fans React on Social Media

Fans reacted to the news on social media:

“Well deserved especially for the 11th best guard in the league LOL! Next accolade SHOULD be POTM! Keep it going and ball out!” A fan said.

Someone else added, “Atta girl! You own it CC. Not bad for the #11 ranked guard in the W.”

Another person wrote, “If she keeps this up, the Eastern Conference might just rename itself the Caitlin Conference.”

“Look at the stats numbers don’t lie. Congrats CC22,” a fan shared.

One more commented, “Of course she is. Keep it up CC!”

Clark’s 2026 Season

After a sophomore campaign last year in which she appeared in just 13 games before suffering a season-ending groin injury, Clark has been as good as advertised in her third WNBA season despite dealing with a lingering back injury.

She’s appeared in 26 of the Fever’s 30 games and, while averaging a career-low 29.7 minutes per game, she’s putting together a career-best season. Clark is averaging 21.5 points, 8.0 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game.