Basketball World Reacts to Caitlin Clark Announcement

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The Indiana Fever are riding a two-game winning streak and have won four of their last five games.

Leading the charge, especially over the weekend, have been star guards Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.

Clark, in particular, erupted for 45 points and 10 assists in Friday night’s win over the Seattle Storm, becoming the first player in WNBA history to record those numbers in a single game.

Fever Announce News on Clark

On Monday, the Fever shared on social media that Clark had been recognized for her stellar play.

She was named the AP Player of the Week for the period of July 13-19 after averaging 25.0 points, 7.7 assists, and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 43.5% from the field.

On the season, Clark is averaging 20.7 points, 7.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 42.8% from the field, 33.3% from three-point range, and 85.8% from the free-throw line.

Basketball Fans React on Social Media

Clark has one of the largest fanbases in all of sports, and while many fans celebrated the honor, others believed Mitchell deserved the recognition after her recent stretch, which includes 10 consecutive 20-point games.

@overjoyed926: “Nobody loves CC more than I do but wow, Kelsey Mitchell has been the best player in the league for two weeks.”

@nonchvlvnt__: “Does Kelsey Mitchell not play for the Fever lmao???? I mean come on… CC has 1/3 dominant games while Kelsey went 3/3 during this stretch.”

@Apple31420: “The East is ran by the Fever guards. I think that’s becoming clear. If they can just consistently play defense, they can win it all.”

@shiradotnet: “Congratulations to Caitlin! It’s so nice to have you back from injury and balling out!”

@ahs6482: “Nice work. Loved seeing you play healthy for a change. Well deserved.”

Mitchell’s 2026 Stats

This season, Mitchell has been one of the WNBA’s most consistent players.

She has appeared in all 26 games for the Fever and leads the team in scoring at 23.3 points per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and 42.3% from three-point range.

Both Mitchell and Clark had strong cases for AP Player of the Week, but if Mitchell closes out the month the way she has played recently, she could very well be in line for WNBA Player of the Month honors.