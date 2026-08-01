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Basketball World Reacts to Historic Caitlin Clark News

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Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 28: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever smiles after the win against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on July 28, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever are one of the hottest teams in the WNBA, extending their winning streak to five games with a victory over the Portland Fire on Friday night. They’ve now won seven of their last eight games.

A major reason for the team’s success has been superstar guard Caitlin Clark, who erupted for a historic 45 points last week, scored 32 points Tuesday against the Seattle Storm, and recorded a 26-point triple-double against the Fire.

Clark Makes WNBA History

After the game, Clark’s fourth career WNBA triple-double officially tied her for third all-time in league history.

She also became the WNBA’s all-time leader in career triple-doubles by a guard, accomplishing the feat in just her third season.

The former Iowa star finished Friday night’s win with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Over her last five games, she’s averaging 29.4 points, 9.0 assists, and 3.8 made three-pointers while shooting 56% from the field, 49% from beyond the arc, and 91% from the free-throw line.

WNBA Fans React on Social Media

“Not bad for the 11th best guard in the league,” one fan wrote.

Someone else added, “That’s genuinely insane.”

Another fan commented, “The fact that Caitlin isn’t among the MVP favorites right now is simply ridiculous. She is currently one of the best players in the league. There is no denying it.”

“Here come the haters!” another fan wrote.

One more added, “She’s healthy again. Scary hours for the rest of the league.”

Clark’s 2026 Season

Clark has dealt with a lingering back injury for much of the season, although she has remained on the court outside of a few missed games.

She has appeared on the injury report with the back issue in 20 of Indiana’s 29 games this season.

Despite that, she’s returning to top form after injuries limited her to just 13 games during her sophomore campaign.
Clark is averaging 21.5 points, 7.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.

She’ll return to action Sunday when the Fever travel to Minnesota for a tough matchup against the 24-6 Lynx.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Basketball World Reacts to Historic Caitlin Clark News

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