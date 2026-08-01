Basketball World Reacts to Historic Caitlin Clark News

The Indiana Fever are one of the hottest teams in the WNBA, extending their winning streak to five games with a victory over the Portland Fire on Friday night. They’ve now won seven of their last eight games.

A major reason for the team’s success has been superstar guard Caitlin Clark, who erupted for a historic 45 points last week, scored 32 points Tuesday against the Seattle Storm, and recorded a 26-point triple-double against the Fire.

Clark Makes WNBA History

After the game, Clark’s fourth career WNBA triple-double officially tied her for third all-time in league history.

She also became the WNBA’s all-time leader in career triple-doubles by a guard, accomplishing the feat in just her third season.

The former Iowa star finished Friday night’s win with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Over her last five games, she’s averaging 29.4 points, 9.0 assists, and 3.8 made three-pointers while shooting 56% from the field, 49% from beyond the arc, and 91% from the free-throw line.

Caitlin Clark now has the most triple-doubles by a guard in WNBA history. pic.twitter.com/JfJMFYiwjA — Real App (@realapp) August 1, 2026

WNBA Fans React on Social Media

“Not bad for the 11th best guard in the league,” one fan wrote.

Someone else added, “That’s genuinely insane.”

Another fan commented, “The fact that Caitlin isn’t among the MVP favorites right now is simply ridiculous. She is currently one of the best players in the league. There is no denying it.”

“Here come the haters!” another fan wrote.

One more added, “She’s healthy again. Scary hours for the rest of the league.”

Clark’s 2026 Season

Clark has dealt with a lingering back injury for much of the season, although she has remained on the court outside of a few missed games.

She has appeared on the injury report with the back issue in 20 of Indiana’s 29 games this season.

Despite that, she’s returning to top form after injuries limited her to just 13 games during her sophomore campaign.

Clark is averaging 21.5 points, 7.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.

She’ll return to action Sunday when the Fever travel to Minnesota for a tough matchup against the 24-6 Lynx.