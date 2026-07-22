Basketball World Reacts to Major Caitlin Clark News

It’s been quite the week for Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.

After making history last Friday by becoming the first player in WNBA history to record 45 points and 10 assists in the same game, Clark earned both AP Player of the Week and WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors.

On Wednesday, however, she received her biggest honor yet.

Clark Named Cover Athlete for NBA 2K27

While San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama will appear on the standard edition cover representing the NBA, Clark earned the cover of the NBA 2K27 Deluxe Edition.

She also became the first WNBA player to receive her own global cover.

“Being on the cover of NBA 2K27 is special because this game reaches fans all over the world,” Clark said. “To be the first WNBA player on her own global cover means women’s basketball gets to show up on that stage too, and I am proud to be part of that.”

Basketball Fans React to News

While many fans were excited to see her on the cover, others took issue with her appearance, saying the image doesn’t look much like her.

@Doublekup_TTV: “Who is that? Because that’s not Caitlin Clark.”

@GoBlitzHQ: “Caitlin Clark changed women’s basketball so fast that 2K had no choice.”

@itsCSB__: “This is NOT Caitlin Clark.”

@liaa25__: “Who is this? because it’s not Caitlin Clark.”

@CWilliamson44: “Is Caitlin Clark in the room with us? They need to do a better job with her likeness.”

When Does the Video Game Release?

For fans willing to overlook the polarizing cover artwork, NBA 2K27 will hit stores worldwide on Sept. 4.

The game’s three editions also come with different price points. The Standard Edition will cost $69.99. The Deluxe Edition is priced at $99.99, while the Ultra Edition, featuring Derrick Rose on the cover, will retail for $149.99.