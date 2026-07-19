Basketball World Reacts To Indiana Fever Star Caitlin Clark’s Viral Post

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 17: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts late in the game against the Seattle Storm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 17, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
On Saturday, the Indiana Fever hosted the New York Liberty.
They won by a score of 108-88.
The Fever had also been coming off a 110-107 victory over the Seattle Storm the night before (on Friday).
GettyCaitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts against the New York Liberty during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 18, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
During Friday’s game, Caitlin Clark exploded for 45 points and ten assists.
WNBA wrote: “A HISTORIC PERFORMANCE BY CAITLIN CLARK 🔥 She recorded 45 PTS (career-high), 10 AST, 6 3PM, 4 STL & 2 BLKS to log the first 40+ points and 10+ assists stat line in a game in WNBA History! She also became the fastest player to reach 200 career three pointers and the first in @IndianaFever franchise history to score 45+ points in a game!”
She recorded 45 PTS (career-high), 10 AST, 6 3PM, 4 STL & 2 BLKS to log the first 40+ points and 10+ assists stat line in a game in WNBA History! She also became the fastest player to reach 200 career three pointers and the first in
GettyKelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever react after a made three point basket and a foul against the New York Liberty during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 18, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The Indiana Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton’s fiancé (Jade Jones) were among the first people to like Clark’s post.
Looking At Clark
GettyCaitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever speaks during a press conference before the game against the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena on May 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Clark was the top pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft after a legendary college career at Iowa.
She is in the middle of her third season as a pro (all with the Fever).
Right now, the 24-year-old is averaging 20.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field 33.3% from three-point range in 22 games.
GettyCaitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever celebrates after hitting the basket to put the game into overtime against the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 15, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The Fever (16-10) will resume action on Wednesday when they host the Connecticut Sun.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Saturday, the Indiana Fever hosted the New York Liberty.They won by a score of 108-88.The Fever had also been coming off a 110-107 victory over the Seattle Storm the night before (on Friday).During Friday’s game, Caitlin Clark exploded for 45 points and ten assists.WNBA wrote: “A HISTORIC PERFORMANCE BY CAITLIN CLARK 🔥 She recorded […]
Basketball World Reacts To Indiana Fever Star Caitlin Clark’s Viral Post