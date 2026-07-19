Basketball World Reacts To Indiana Fever Star Caitlin Clark’s Viral Post

On Saturday, the Indiana Fever hosted the New York Liberty.

They won by a score of 108-88.

The Fever had also been coming off a 110-107 victory over the Seattle Storm the night before (on Friday).

During Friday’s game, Caitlin Clark exploded for 45 points and ten assists.

WNBA wrote: “A HISTORIC PERFORMANCE BY CAITLIN CLARK 🔥 She recorded 45 PTS (career-high), 10 AST, 6 3PM, 4 STL & 2 BLKS to log the first 40+ points and 10+ assists stat line in a game in WNBA History! She also became the fastest player to reach 200 career three pointers and the first in @IndianaFever franchise history to score 45+ points in a game!”

Basketball World Reacts To Caitlin Clark’s Viral Post

After the two games, Clark made a post to Instagram that had over 43,000 likes in one hour.

She wrote: “home dubs with the girls❤️‍🔥”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Indiana Fever: “❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥”

BREE HALL: “yaaa twinnnnn 🫶🏾🫶🏾”

Kelsey Mitchell: “rockin’ n rollin’ 22🥂🫶🏾”

Gabbie Marshall: “love you my queen 😍😍”

makayla timpson: “the goat herself🐐🔥”

The Indiana Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton’s fiancé (Jade Jones) were among the first people to like Clark’s post.

Looking At Clark

Clark was the top pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft after a legendary college career at Iowa.

She is in the middle of her third season as a pro (all with the Fever).

Right now, the 24-year-old is averaging 20.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field 33.3% from three-point range in 22 games.

The Fever (16-10) will resume action on Wednesday when they host the Connecticut Sun.