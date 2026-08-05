Basketball World Reacts to WNBA’s Announcement on Stephanie White

The Indiana Fever have been one of the WNBA’s hottest teams over the last month and currently sit at 19-11, holding the top spot in the Eastern Conference ahead of Thursday night’s highly anticipated matchup with the Las Vegas Aces.

Along with naming veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell the Eastern Conference Player of the Month, the WNBA also recognized Fever head coach Stephanie White.

The league announced Wednesday that White was named Coach of the Month.

White’s Coaching Display in July

The Fever went 8-2 in July, and although they lost to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, they entered that matchup riding a five-game winning streak that began before the All-Star break.

“Coach of the month. Stephanie White is your WNBA Coach of the Month after leading the Fever to a standout 8-2 record in the month of July!” the WNBA wrote.

Basketball Fans React to News

Not everyone agreed with the WNBA’s decision to give the Fever coach the honor. Many fans believed Cheryl Reeve deserved the recognition after leading the Lynx to a 10-game winning streak and the league’s best record.

“Hold up, so the coach that went 9-2 (winning nine straight after two losses) in July didn’t win Coach of the Month!? This league is in the way of itself,” one fan wrote.

“Not CHERYL?!!! Or Becky?!! The agenda is crazy,” another added.

“In what world is she Coach of the Month?” another fan wrote.

“Whole team at this point lol. Fever Team of the Month is crazy lol,” one fan shared.

“Congrats is the most I can say. I was taught if I don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all,” another commented.