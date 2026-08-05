Basketball World Reacts to WNBA’s Kelsey Mitchell Announcement

The Indiana Fever are currently 19-11 and thriving entering Thursday night’s highly anticipated matchup with the Las Vegas Aces.

A large reason for the team’s success, alongside Caitlin Clark’s outstanding play, has been veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Mitchell was recognized for her recent success by the WNBA on Wednesday, as the league named her the Eastern Conference Player of the Month alongside Western Conference recipient A’ja Wilson.

Mitchell’s Month of July

In July, Mitchell was dominant offensively, averaging a team-high 27.2 points per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and 46.1% from the 3-point line. She also averaged 2.8 assists during the month.

On the season, she’s averaging 24.0 points per game, which leads the Fever, along with 2.7 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 50.2% from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc.

The last time Mitchell failed to score at least 20 points in a game was June 20. She has now recorded 20-plus points in 15 consecutive games.

Basketball Fans React to News

WNBA and basketball fans alike reacted to Mitchell receiving some much-deserved recognition.

“I knew Caitlin was going to get player of the week and Kelsey player of the month. Congratulations to you both,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Well deserved, she is an absolute baller. The best pure scorer in the WNBA!”

Another person wrote, “Yes Kelz!!!! Well deserved. You’re one of my very favorite splash sisters!”

“Money Mitchell!! Congrats to our bucket getter!!” A fan shared.

One more commented, “This one could easily have gone to Caitlin, who also put up an insane month – frankly Caitlin’s July was measurably better than her June when she actually won the award However I am absolutely 100% cool with this result.”