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Blame Was Assigned for Caitlin Clark’s Career-Low Game in Fever Loss

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Caitlin Clark
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 20: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts in the second quarter against the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena on June 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Colin Hubbard/Getty Images)

Everyone is trying to figure out what happened to the Indiana Fever after they fell to the Minnesota Lynx 86-66 in the regular-season finale.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark had the worst game of her career, posting 2 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal in 18 minutes. She shot 1-of-12 and missed all 7 of her three-pointers in the loss. Indiana pulled its starters at halftime after falling behind by 30 points.

While something like this is usually just a fluke, some think it might not be. It may have all started just a few days ago.

What Happened to Caitlin Clark in Indiana Fever’s Loss?

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 06: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts after missing a shot in the second half against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 06, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Aces won 86-84 OT. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

In Indiana’s 96-77 win over Minnesota on Tuesday, Fever assistant coach Briann January was seen yelling at Clark on the sidelines.

Hall of Fame broadcaster Linda Cohn hopped on her podcast after the Fever loss. Cohn believes the incident between January and Clark, along with Fever head coach Stephanie White allowing it to happen, could affect the team.

“Let me tell you something. The reason why I bring this up, and this happened Tuesday night, look at the rippling effect. Will you look at the rippling effect of what happened tonight, on Thursday? And by the way, Stephanie White, this ultimately falls on you. You’re the head coach. How can you allow your— one of your assistants yelling at your star player when that star player was having a great game? Even if she was having an awful game, you don’t do that. You don’t do that in public where people in the first, second, and third row can say— hear everything that was said. I mean, this team should be coming together right now, and it looks like they fell apart, and they did so tonight. And I wouldn’t be surprised if what happened between January and Clark back on Tuesday had a rippling effect to what happened tonight. There’s too much of a circus act. There’s too many distractions. You see the difference when Cheryl Reeve coaches, and you see the difference when Stephanie White coaches. Okay, I mean, I’ve seen the difference. There’s a culture. So again, I don’t know what January said. Maybe it had absolutely nothing to do with Clark firing up the crowd. We don’t know, but whatever the explanation is, these public confrontations have to stop.”

This was still the best season of Clark’s career. She averaged more points than any point guard in WNBA history. She finished the year averaging 22.3 points, 8.3 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

Indiana Fever & Caitlin Clark Shift the Focus to Playoffs

Caitlin Clark
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 22: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever against the Minnesota Lynx at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 22, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The loss pushed the Fever back to the sixth seed in the playoffs. They will be facing the Las Vegas Aces in the first round.

Players like Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell still give the Fever plenty of talent to compete against the Aces. The Las Vegas team has won many games over the years.

Clark, though, will have to carry her team through the playoffs. She faces the pressure of winning a WNBA title after three years in the league. Anything short of that would be considered a major disappointment.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Blame Was Assigned for Caitlin Clark’s Career-Low Game in Fever Loss

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