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Fever’s Caitlin Clark Got Bad News Before First Team USA Game

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Caitlin Clark
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DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 20: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever waits for player introductions prior to a game against the Dallas Wings at American Airlines Center on August 20, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Team USA and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is a star on each team, but she is looking to bring home a gold medal for her country at the moment.

She had previously played with the FIBA Under-19 World Cup team that won gold in 2019 and 2021. Clark also played on the FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship team that won in 2017.

Now that she is making her professional debut with Team USA at the World Cup, Clark is looking to make her mark. In their first game against China, though, she may have to wait a bit.

Caitlin Clark Got Some News Before First Team USA Game

Caitlin Clark
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 28: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever in the first half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Before the first game against China, Team USA announced their starting lineup. Here is who started the game:

Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Kahleah Copper, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier

Clark was left off the starting lineup, which she is not used to. She is typically a starter for the Fever.

In 36 games during the 2026 WNBA season with the Fever, Clark is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per contest. She leads the league in assists per game and is third in scoring.

Caitlin Clark Did Not Start for Team USA Against China

Caitlin Clark
GettyBROOKLYN, NEW YORK – AUGUST 22: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts late in the fourth quarter against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on August 22, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The New York Liberty defeated the Indiana Fever 109-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It’s a bit of a surprise for Clark to come off the bench for Team USA. They might be working on changing up the lineups throughout the next few weeks.

Clark has played a lot of basketball this season and has been dealing with a back injury. This could be a precaution by Team USA head coach Kara Lawson. The Team USA head coach has praised Clark throughout the last week.

With A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum pulling out of the World Cup, Clark is going to be leaned on to help on the offensive side of the ball. Clark is one of the best scorers in the WNBA, so they need her to play well.

It’s a long tournament for Team USA, so they need to protect all their players as best as possible. Clark will still get her minutes and help this team. Expect her to be a big factor throughout the next few weeks for Team USA and be a difference-maker for Team USA.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Fever’s Caitlin Clark Got Bad News Before First Team USA Game

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