Fever’s Caitlin Clark Got Bad News Before First Team USA Game

Team USA and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is a star on each team, but she is looking to bring home a gold medal for her country at the moment.

She had previously played with the FIBA Under-19 World Cup team that won gold in 2019 and 2021. Clark also played on the FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship team that won in 2017.

Now that she is making her professional debut with Team USA at the World Cup, Clark is looking to make her mark. In their first game against China, though, she may have to wait a bit.

Caitlin Clark Got Some News Before First Team USA Game

Before the first game against China, Team USA announced their starting lineup. Here is who started the game:

Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Kahleah Copper, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier

Clark was left off the starting lineup, which she is not used to. She is typically a starter for the Fever.

In 36 games during the 2026 WNBA season with the Fever, Clark is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per contest. She leads the league in assists per game and is third in scoring.

Caitlin Clark Did Not Start for Team USA Against China

It’s a bit of a surprise for Clark to come off the bench for Team USA. They might be working on changing up the lineups throughout the next few weeks.

Clark has played a lot of basketball this season and has been dealing with a back injury. This could be a precaution by Team USA head coach Kara Lawson. The Team USA head coach has praised Clark throughout the last week.

With A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum pulling out of the World Cup, Clark is going to be leaned on to help on the offensive side of the ball. Clark is one of the best scorers in the WNBA, so they need her to play well.

It’s a long tournament for Team USA, so they need to protect all their players as best as possible. Clark will still get her minutes and help this team. Expect her to be a big factor throughout the next few weeks for Team USA and be a difference-maker for Team USA.