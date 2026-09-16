Caitlin Clark Took Bold Action Before Fever’s Season Restarts

Most of the Indiana Fever have been off the court for the last few weeks because of the World Cup, but they’ll be back in action on Friday against the Toronto Tempo.

During their break, the Fever watched their teammates, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, represent Team USA and take home gold in dominant fashion. Boston handled the paint as one of the leading rebounders, and Clark led the way in assists.

Clark and Boston returned to the Fever for the first time since the World Cup, practicing and preparing for the final four games of the WNBA season. Clark had one last thing she needed to do before the season restarted.

Caitlin Clark Gives Indiana Fever Important Gift

Clark shared a social media clip of her teammates celebrating the new shoes she got them. In collaboration with Nike, Clark gave everyone Caitlin 1s, which got a crazy reaction from her teammate, Makayla Timpson.

“My CC win a gold medal, she come back and give the whole team a pair of shoes!”

In 36 games this season with the Fever, Clark is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per contest. She leads the WNBA in assists per game and is third in scoring.

Caitlin Clark is Back & Ready to Lead Fever in 2026

The Fever have an interesting schedule to close out the regular season, with Clark and Boston back. Indiana has two playoff teams on the calendar that they have to play three times total: the Washington Mystics and the Minnesota Lynx.

In the standings, the Fever are 26-14 and in fifth place. They have an outside chance of potentially getting as high as second place if the Golden State Valkyrie lose out.

Indiana will be leaning on Clark, Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell to step up and play well late in the year. All three were All-Stars for them this season.

Boston is their post presence, while Mitchell is their top scorer. Clark can do a bit of everything, but she runs the offense and gets the team in place. Without her, the Fever wouldn’t be the team they are.

Watch for Clark to be the Fever’s focal point moving forward. This is a big year for Clark, as she needs to pick up a WNBA title soon if she wants to stay in the elite conversation.