Caitlin Clark’s Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese Showdowns Shatter WNBA TV Records

Caitlin Clark’s ability to move a television audience has been apparent almost from the moment she entered the WNBA.

What is becoming just as clear is how much bigger the event can become when another star is standing across from her.

The latest evidence came Friday, when Clark and the Indiana Fever faced Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on ION.

The game averaged 1.62 million viewers, making it the most-watched WNBA game in the network’s history and ION’s most-watched telecast of any kind since August 2022.

It even beat football.

The Fever-Wings audience surpassed the 1.36 million viewers for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Jets preseason game on NFL Network, making Clark-Bueckers the most-watched sporting event of the day.

The number reinforces a formula that has increasingly become one of the WNBA’s most valuable television commodities: Clark plus a compelling opponent.

Caitlin Clark-Paige Bueckers Delivers for ION

Bueckers gave Friday’s matchup another layer of star power.

The former UConn sensation scored 29 points for Dallas in the Wings’ 98-87 loss, while Clark delivered another signature performance for Indiana.

Their matchup represented two generations of college basketball phenomena now sharing the WNBA stage. Clark arrived first and immediately became the league’s biggest television draw. Bueckers followed as another nationally recognizable star with a substantial audience from her college career.

The result on ION was difficult to ignore.

The network’s WNBA games are averaging 589,000 viewers this season. Clark-Bueckers drew nearly three times that number. The 1.62 million audience also included 769,000 women.

It is the latest sign that individual matchups — not merely teams — are increasingly capable of becoming national events for the WNBA.

And nobody has demonstrated that better than Clark and Angel Reese.

Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese Rivalry Remains Ratings Gold

The Clark-Reese dynamic has followed them from the 2023 NCAA championship game into the professional ranks, surviving trades, injuries and changing supporting casts.

Reese now plays for Atlanta, but the television appeal remains.

Earlier this month, a Fever-Sky game averaged 2.6 million viewers on ABC, the network’s largest WNBA audience this season. The only WNBA game to perform better on ABC was the 2.7 million who watched Clark and Reese face each other in Indiana’s 2025 season opener.

Then came another Clark-Reese chapter Sunday.

Indiana’s 95-91 overtime victory over the Atlanta Dream averaged 2.58 million viewers on ESPN, setting a record as the most-watched WNBA game ever on cable. The audience peaked at approximately 4 million viewers.

The game even supplied another viral Clark-Reese moment when Reese missed a potential game-winning layup at the end of regulation and cameras caught Clark reacting from the sideline.

Caitlin Clark Remains Common Thread in WNBA’s Biggest Audiences

The numbers underscore something larger than any manufactured debate over whether Clark alone deserves credit for the WNBA’s television growth.

She is unquestionably its central ratings engine. Sports Media Watch reported that the 12 largest WNBA audiences since 2000 have all involved Clark.

But sports audiences have always been amplified by opponents people care about.

Magic needed Bird. Serena needed Venus and Sharapova. Tiger’s Sundays became more compelling when somebody threatened him.

For this era of the WNBA, Bueckers and Reese are helping provide that tension around Clark.

Friday delivered Clark-Bueckers and an ION record. Sunday brought another Clark-Reese chapter and an ESPN record.

The common denominator remains Clark.

Increasingly, though, the WNBA is discovering just how valuable it can be when its biggest attraction has another star on the other side.