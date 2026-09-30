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Caitlin Clark Called Out Referees After Fever’s Season-Saving Win

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Caitlin Clark
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts after being charged with a foul in the 99-89 over the Las Vegas Aces during game two of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 29, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever survive against the Las Vegas Aces 99-98 in Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA playoffs, forcing a final Game 3.

Fever star Caitlin Clark led the way, finishing with a team-high 27 points, 15 assists, and 7 rebounds. She was one of three Fever players to score over 20 points.

Some fans complained about inconsistent officiating during the game. It was certainly top of mind for Clark after the game.

Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark on Referees in Their Win

Caitlin Clark
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 29: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball against the Las Vegas Aces during game two of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 29, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

After the game, Clark spoke with the media about some of the issues with the refs. She wasn’t shy about sharing her frustration.

“I thought the refs really struggled tonight. It’s so confusing at times,” Clark said via Fever reporter Robin Lundberg.

“They just have to be better,” Clark added. “It’s the playoffs, but it didn’t bother us. We just preserved, fought through.”

This is not the first time this season Clark has struggled with referees. She was called for seven flagrant fouls and was nearly suspended for it.

In two postseason games, Clark is averaging 21 points, 12.5 assists, and 5 rebounds per contest. She has also shot 42.9% from the field and 38.1% from three.

Caitlin Clark Powers Through Referee Issues With Game 3 Coming

Caitlin Clark
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 29: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever celebrates after making a shot in the 99-89 over the Las Vegas Aces during game two of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 29, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Clark and the Fever now face the Aces for one last game in the series. This one will determine who advances to the semi-finals and who goes home.

Last season, Indiana and Las Vegas faced off in the semi-finals, but the Aces won the series 2-1. That was without Clark, who was out with her season-ending injury.

The Fever are going to need their three stars, Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston, to repeat what they did in Game 2, nearly scoring 80 points between the three. They have become one of the best Big 3s in the WNBA.

Las Vegas has their own stars with A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young. The Aces have won the title three of the last four years.

Indiana faces a massive challenge: knock out the defending playoff champions once and for all. If the Fever can pull this off, Clark and company could very well be on their way to a league title.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Caitlin Clark Called Out Referees After Fever’s Season-Saving Win

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