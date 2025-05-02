Caitlin Clark Makes Bold 2-Word Statement Ahead of Fever Season

Caitlin Clark is no stranger to enormous expectations. Before she even played her first game for the Indiana Fever, Clark was crowned the future of the WNBA.

Ahead of her second professional season, Clark continues to embrace all that comes with being a superstar. In fact, she was rather forthright when asked during Wednesday’s media day what success looks like for Indiana in 2025.

“A championship,” she boldly proclaimed.

Clark wasted no time asserting herself as a rookie. The 2024 No. 1 overall pick out of Iowa averaged 19.2 points and 8.4 rebounds, becoming an All-Star and winning Rookie of the Year. She also finished fourth in MVP voting, behind A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

In addition to her individual success, the sharpshooting guard led Indiana back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 following a 20-20 regular season. Seeded sixth, they were beaten in the first round by the Connecticut Sun in four games.

Now, with a full offseason under her belt, Clark is ready for what’s next.

Indiana Significantly Boosts Clark’s Supporting Cast

Play

Upgrading the talent around Clark was a priority for Indiana. The Fever brought in veteran talents like DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson in free agency and added Sophie Cunningham as part of a four-team trade. Notably, Bonner, Howard and Colson have combined to win seven WNBA titles.

They join a core that includes 2023 Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston and fellow two-time All-Star Kelsey Mitchell, who re-signed in January.

Additionally, Indiana brought back coach Stephanie White following a two-year stint with Connecticut. White was the Fever coach for the 2015-16 seasons and also played for the organization during the early 2000s.

The busy offseason has only ratcheted up the pressure on Indiana. Ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Washington Mystics, the Fever find themselves among the favorites to win it all. At BetMGM Sportsbook, the Fever have the third-best championship odds (+320), trailing only the defending champion New York Liberty (+230) and Las Vegas Aces (+300). Clark is also a +195 favorite to claim MVP.

While all that hype has fostered “good vibes” around the team, Clark knows it only means so much.

“Everybody knows we have so much talent, but at the same time, you’ve got to put that together,” Clark said via the Indy Star. “It’s not going to be like, ‘Alright, you have all these great players, you step out on the court, it’s going to work.’

“It’s going to take a little bit of time to figure things out, figure out how everybody works with one another.”

Getting Stronger a Focus for Clark

Clark’s No. 1 goal this offseason was to get stronger. She thinks it will help her better absorb contact and recover quicker. The physical style of play in the WNBA can be eye-opening for even the most talented rookies, and Clark was no exception.

“I certainly feel a lot stronger,” Clark said via ESPN. “I’m a pretty self-aware person. I knew that was going to be a huge part of (the offseason). … Even through these two practices, I can certainly feel it.”

Last season, Clark led Indiana in minutes (35.4 per game) and steals (1.3 per game) and tied Mitchell for the team scoring lead (19.2 points per game). Clark also broke the WNBA’s single-season assist record with 337, surpassing Ticha Penicheiro.