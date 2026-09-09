Fever’s Caitlin Clark Decision Was Made Before Team USA-Hungary Game

Team USA is preparing to face Hungary after a perfect World Cup start with three straight wins.

One catalyst for Team USA’s success has been Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. They have leaned on Clark not only to score, but mainly to pass, as she’s been an important piece of this team.

An interesting choice that Team USA head coach Kara Lawson has made during the first three games was to have Clark come off the bench. Some wonder whether, now that they are in win-or-go-home games, Clark would enter the starting lineup.

Kara Lawson Shares What She’ll Do With Caitlin Clark Against Hungary

While speaking with the media, Lawson was asked whether players like Clark, Atlanta Dream‘s Angel Reese, and Dallas Wings‘ Paige Bueckers will be in the starting lineup. Lawson was honest about what her strategy is moving forward.

“I think that our starting group’s done a pretty good job of getting us off to good starts, and rotationally from game to game we could change things, but I like where we are right now.”

In Team USA’s three wins so far, Clark is averaging 8 points, 6.3 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game. She leads the team in minutes per game with 22 despite coming off the bench.

This has been the lineup that Team USA has used throughout the World Cup so far:

Chelsea Gray

Jackie Young

Kahleah Copper

Breanna Stewart

Napheesa Collier

Caitlin Clark Will Continue to Come Off the Bench for Team USA

Team USA is having a ton of success at the World Cup so far. Outside of the low-scoring three-point win over Italy, Team USA has dominated the competition.

Clark has been a big reason for that. She struggled in the Italy game, but has really flexed her muscles in the other two games. Clark started strong with the 14-point, 11-assist opener, and in her last game, she went for 9 points and 7 assists.

A telling sign that she is an important piece of this team is that she averages more minutes than any other player on Team USA. Lawson has praised Clark for her ability to run the offense and get the ball to the right players.

If Team USA wants to bring home the gold medal, they will need Clark to continue her good start to the tournament. It may take some incredible three-point shots and great passes from Clark to get the job done, though.