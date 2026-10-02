Caitlin Clark Drops Blunt Quote After Indiana Fever’s Playoff Elimination

The Indiana Fever entered Thursday night with an opportunity to eliminate the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.

However, for the second consecutive season, the Fever fell short against the Aces and dropped Thursday night’s game 94-83.

A’ja Wilson led the charge for Las Vegas, scoring 36 points while adding 10 rebounds. Chelsea Gray added 23 points, while Jackie Young tallied 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

As for the Fever, Kelsey Mitchell led the team in scoring with 23 points, while Aliyah Boston notched 19 points and 10 rebounds. Caitlin Clark recorded 18 points, four assists, four blocks and two steals.

Clark Drops Blunt Postgame Quote

After the loss, Clark spoke to the media and made it clear that she felt the Fever were right in the game despite playing at what she described as a “C” level.

“We were right there, and I feel like we played a ‘C’ game,” Clark said via Scott Agness.

Caitlin Clark: “We were right there, and I feel like we played a ‘C’ game.” Said it was a tough shooting night for her and Mitchell (13 for 41). — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) October 2, 2026

Clark Reflects on 2026 Season

While she summed up the team’s performance bluntly, Clark also went into depth about how much basketball she’s played this year and reflected on her 2026 season.

“This is like obviously the most basketball I’ve played at any year of my career,” Clark said. “And to be completely honest with you, I didn’t take a break when our season ended last year. So I’ve been going for almost what a year and a half or whatever it is now because I had to prepare for USA Basketball in December and then March and getting ready for our season.

“The offseason coming into the season was probably one of the most fulfilling for myself of just how the work continues to show up and how you perform. And obviously, I didn’t play much last year, but I was able to come out here and put together the best season I’ve had and perform at a really high level and basically get better in every area. Still feel like I have so many areas to improve. So I guess that’s the most exciting part moving forward. I love the work. I love being in the gym. I’ll probably be kicked out for a little while, but we’ll get back to it.”