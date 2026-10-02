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Caitlin Clark Drops Blunt Quote After Indiana Fever’s Playoff Elimination

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Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Game One
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 27: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever walks on the court during a break in the second quarter of Game One of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs first round against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 27, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Fever 102-85. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever entered Thursday night with an opportunity to eliminate the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.

However, for the second consecutive season, the Fever fell short against the Aces and dropped Thursday night’s game 94-83.

A’ja Wilson led the charge for Las Vegas, scoring 36 points while adding 10 rebounds. Chelsea Gray added 23 points, while Jackie Young tallied 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

As for the Fever, Kelsey Mitchell led the team in scoring with 23 points, while Aliyah Boston notched 19 points and 10 rebounds. Caitlin Clark recorded 18 points, four assists, four blocks and two steals.

Clark Drops Blunt Postgame Quote

After the loss, Clark spoke to the media and made it clear that she felt the Fever were right in the game despite playing at what she described as a “C” level.

“We were right there, and I feel like we played a ‘C’ game,” Clark said via Scott Agness.

Clark Reflects on 2026 Season

While she summed up the team’s performance bluntly, Clark also went into depth about how much basketball she’s played this year and reflected on her 2026 season.

“This is like obviously the most basketball I’ve played at any year of my career,” Clark said. “And to be completely honest with you, I didn’t take a break when our season ended last year. So I’ve been going for almost what a year and a half or whatever it is now because I had to prepare for USA Basketball in December and then March and getting ready for our season.

“The offseason coming into the season was probably one of the most fulfilling for myself of just how the work continues to show up and how you perform. And obviously, I didn’t play much last year, but I was able to come out here and put together the best season I’ve had and perform at a really high level and basically get better in every area. Still feel like I have so many areas to improve. So I guess that’s the most exciting part moving forward. I love the work. I love being in the gym. I’ll probably be kicked out for a little while, but we’ll get back to it.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Caitlin Clark Drops Blunt Quote After Indiana Fever’s Playoff Elimination

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