Fans React to Caitlin Clark’s ‘Choke Job’ as Fever Sent Home by Aces

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark committed six turnovers and shot 6-for-18 from the field as her team suffered a 94-83 loss to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday.

As a result, Clark and the Fever were eliminated from the WNBA playoffs — a disappointing outcome after a record-breaking regular-season campaign. After their convincing 99-88 win in Game 2, the Fever were allowed only 83 points, 13 fewer than their record-setting regular-season average of 96.0 points.

Clark’s squad also couldn’t replicate its regular-season accuracy from deep, going 9-for-32 (28%) — a sharp drop from the league-leading 38.6% regular-season mark.

In fairness to Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, the Fever’s other All-Star, also had a forgettable outing in Game 3, going 7-for-23 from the field and 3-for-11 from deep.

Did Caitlin Clark Choke?

However, fans and analysts alike pinned the blame squarely on Clark, pointing to her turnovers as momentum-shifting sequences that cost the Fever dearly in a tight game.

“I’m a big @CaitlinClark22 fan but she shrunk and shot 33% tonight and 20% from 3 and only had 4 assists with 6 turnovers. Wow she choked big time,” wrote a big fan of the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark. “Caitlin Clark choked in an elimination game,” wrote one fan. “They needed her to step up. A’ja Wilson the MVP stepped up. 36pts 10rebs and the W” “Caitlin Clark really the ultimate choker. Why tf would you foul with 26 secs remaining,” wrote another fan.” “Caitlin Clark is a Choke artist … trash game 1 and trash game 3”

Caitlin Clark Controversy

When the Aces led 82-77 in the fourth quarter, Clark was left bloodied by an elbow to her face, prompting her to urge the referees to call a foul. The referees decided not to review the play, sparking a lot of outrage from fans.

However, the Fever ultimately lost to a better team, argues ESPN’s Kareem Copeland.

“They made it an entertaining series, but in the grand scheme of things, 2026 will be considered a disappointment,” Copeland wrote of the Fever’s season.

“The No. 1 offense in the league, with Kelsey Mitchell finishing as the No. 2 scorer and Clark at No. 3 and No. 2 in assists, is a recipe that should have yielded a higher seed than No. 6 for the third consecutive year. This was a championship-contending roster, and a first-round exit after being an overtime period from the 2025 Finals with a decimated roster did not meet expectations.

“Now, the Fever need to bring back Mitchell, an unrestricted free agent, to keep their big three. There were fantastic moments throughout the season, especially with Clark and Mitchell breaking moments regularly. But the defense was the Achilles’ heel that couldn’t be overcome.”

The defending champion Aces will next face either the Golden State Valkyries or the Dalas Wings in the second round of the playoffs.