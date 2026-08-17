Caitlin Clark Shared How Fever Escaped With Victory Over Dream

It was far from an easy game, as the Indiana Fever had to fight and claw their way to an impressive 95-91 overtime win over the Atlanta Dream.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Fever were down by eight points, but Caitlin Clark was able to help her team fight back into the game. It took clutch shots and strong defense in the fourth quarter and overtime to take down the Dream in a slugfest.

Clark finished the game with 26 points, 9 assists, and 3 rebounds in the win. It took a total team effort, but how did the Fever fight through the tough times to win the match?

Caitlin Clark Talks About How the Fever Defeated the Dream

After the game, Clark spoke with the media, and one question asked how they were able to get the win. It wasn’t any basketball fundamentals that helped them win on the road

“Yeah, I think we’re just really resilient,” Clark said. “I think we were down 8 going into the fourth, and, you know, we kind of just put our head down and kept plugging away and plugging away. And I felt like we played like a kind of like a B-minus game. Like, it wasn’t our best.”

Clark was credited for playing great defense on Dream guard Allisha Gray late in the game after tying a career-high 32 points. The Fever also got some great performances from Makayla Timpson, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell to help them late in the game.

In 31 games played, Clark’s scoring average increased to 22 points per game. She is also averaging 8.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Indiana Fever Got Massive Win Thanks to Caitlin Clark’s Performance

The Fever are very close to clinching a playoff spot thanks to Clark’s performance. They currently sit at 23-12 and lead the Dream by 1.5 games for the fourth seed in the WNBA playoffs.

Although it has been a tough stretch, the Fever have won four straight contests. They have beaten the New York Liberty, Dallas Wings, and Dream in that span.

Things will not get easier for Clark and company. They return to action on Tuesday against the Toronto Tempo. They close out the week against the Wings on Thursday, the Liberty on Saturday, and the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

If the Fever want to go into the World Cup break with momentum, they have to keep winning. Clark will have to play a key role in making that happen.