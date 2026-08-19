Caitlin Clark Shared Why Indiana Fever Teammate is the ‘Best’

The Indiana Fever are loaded with talent on the roster, and everyone knows about the greatness of three-time All-Star Caitlin Clark.

Clark has rolled through the 2026 season and is putting up the best numbers of her young WNBA career. This season, Clark has averaged 22.1 points, 8.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per contest in 32 games.

It’s clear that Clark couldn’t be having the kind of year she is without her teammates’ help. One player in particular, though, called Clark “the best.”

Caitlin Clark Has Strong Words for Her Indiana Fever Teammate

Before the Fever’s 101-95 win over the Toronto Tempo on Tuesday, Clark had a chance to sit with the media. She shared her strong opinion on her fellow teammate, Kelsey Mitchell.

“There’s a lot of people on this team that can help pick you up. It seems like Kelsey Mitchell has it every night, so that’s pretty helpful. And, I’ve played with a good amount of really good backcourt players, but obviously she’s the best. Just her speed, her ability to score at will whenever she wants. And I think probably the most underrated part of her game, certainly this year, the way she’s been able to guard and take every matchup that we’ve asked her to take. And then also like her cutting. People don’t understand how good her off-ball cutting is. It leads to a lot of really easy baskets for us, puts the defense in rotation. So, you know, it’s really fun to get to share the backcourt with her.”

"I've played with a good amount of backcourt players, but obviously she is the best." Caitlin Clark with high praise for Kelsey Mitchell and how she impacts everyone she plays with. https://t.co/QAenDsphyi pic.twitter.com/Izv9TiU3Rx — Hoop There It Is (@HoopThereItIs__) August 19, 2026

Mitchell balled out in the Fever-Tempo game, scoring 29 points in 24 minutes. Unfortunately, she had to leave the game early after overheating. Mitchell did finish the game, tying with Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson for a league record with 20+ points in 20 straight games.

Many in the WNBA would argue that Mitchell is the best scorer in the league at the moment. Her stats back it up, as she is second in the league in points per game, behind Wilson, with 24.3.

Caitlin Clark & Kelsey Mitchell Make for Perfect Backcourt for Fever

There’s not a WNBA backcourt that is doing the kind of things that Clark and Mitchell are doing. Mitchell is an elite scorer, while Clark can shoot and pass with the best of them.

The Fever have been so good this season and have the WNBA’s third-best record because of those two. When they are together on the court, it feels impossible for defenses to slow them down.

Clark and Mitchell have a chance to hopefully showcase their skills together again on Thursday against the Dallas Wings. As long as Mitchell is okay to play after being overheated, the Fever should be just fine with the best guard duo in the league.