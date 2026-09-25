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Caitlin Clark Didn’t Hold Back After Forgettable Night in Fever Blowout Loss

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Caitlin Clark
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 11: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on during the second half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 11, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

That wasn’t how the Indiana Fever wanted to end their regular season, but an 86-66 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday night was what they got.

The Fever were down by 30 at halftime when they decided to pull the starters for the second half. Caitlin Clark had the worst game of her career, posting 2 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal in 18 minutes. She shot 1-of-12 and missed all 7 of her three-pointers in the loss.

Indiana secured the third seed and will be facing the Las Vegas Aces in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. While the Fever don’t have time to dwell on the loss, Clark won’t let it affect them.

Caitlin Clark Talks Indiana Fever Regular Season Finale Loss

Caitlin Clark
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 24: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever shoots the ball against Maya Caldwell #3 of the Minnesota Lynx in the first quarter at Target Center on September 24, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Clark spoke with the media after the game to react to the loss. She is making sure she and her teammates don’t dwell on the loss and are ready for the postseason.

“At this point, everybody’s record is 0-0,” Clark said via ESPN’s Kareem Copeland. “We’re going into the playoffs. If we sit and sulk about what happened tonight, yeah, it sucks. It is what it is. We kind of came out and got punched in the mouth. We didn’t make shots, obviously.

“I’m excited. If you can’t get up for the playoffs, then you probably shouldn’t be on this team. That’s the great thing. You look at one through eight in this league right now, [and] it’s anybody’s to take. We have to have the mentality going into the playoffs of let’s go steal the first one.”

It was still the best season of her career. She averaged more points than any point guard in WNBA history. She finishes the year averaging 22.3 points, 8.3 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

Caitlin Clark & Fever Move On to Aces for WNBA Playoff Action

Caitlin Clark
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 24: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever goes to the basket against Maya Caldwell #3 of the Minnesota Lynx in the third quarter at Target Center on September 24, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Lynx defeated the Fever 86-66. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

While the playoff schedule has not been set yet, the Fever now know they face the Aces after dropping to the sixth seed. It’s disappointing that they’ll face the defending champions, but it’s a good challenge for them.

Players like Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell will have to step up in the postseason. They will have to carry the Fever to an upset win over Las Vegas in the first round. The Aces have one of the greatest players in league history, A’ja Wilson, to take them on.

This postseason is important for Clark. She is in her third year in the league and needs to prove she can win a title. Beating the Aces would go a long way in doing that.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Caitlin Clark Didn’t Hold Back After Forgettable Night in Fever Blowout Loss

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