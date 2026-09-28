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Caitlin Clark Brutally Grades Fever’s Performance in Blowout Loss to Aces

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Caitlin Clark
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 27: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever is guarded by Stephanie Talbot #7 of the Las Vegas Aces in the first quarter of Game One of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs first round at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 27, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Things went south quickly for the Indiana Fever as they fell to the Las Vegas Aces, 102-85, in Game 1 of the WNBA‘s First Round of postseason play.

Fever star Caitlin Clark had a tough shooting night, finishing with 15 points, 10 assists, and 3 rebounds. Clark struggled with 6 turnovers, shot 6-of-17 from the field, and made just 3 of her 10 three-point attempts in the loss.

Everyone on the Fever struggled, which left many wondering who was to blame for the loss. It’s hard to point out one person, but Clark sure wasn’t shy about giving her assessment of the team.

Caitlin Clark Let It Be Known How Indiana Fever Played

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 06: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts after missing a shot in the second half against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 06, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Aces won 86-84 OT. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

After the game, a reporter asked Clark to give a grade on how the Fever played defensively to make things hard on the Aces. She did not give her team a passing grade.

“An F.”

Las Vegas made 59% of their shots, including 9-of-19 three-pointers. Indiana made only 39% of their three-pointers and 45% of their field goals.

Caitlin Clark & Fever Need Short-Term Memory for Game 2

Caitlin Clark
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 28: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever in the first half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Fever really don’t have much time to mentally recover from the Aces game. In a three-game series, Indiana must win on Tuesday at home to continue their playoff run.

It was an overall tough day for the Fever, as Clark and Kelsey Mitchell both struggled to shoot from the field. Aliyah Boston fought through her lower-leg injury and was one of the few bright spots for the Fever.

This was never going to be an easy series for the Fever, as they play an Aces team that won the WNBA title three of the last four years. Any team tasked with playing Las Vegas would also struggle.

Clark and company will have to step up and win the game. While the shooting must improve, the Fever’s defense has to get better. Anything like Game 1, and Indiana will be in big trouble.

Game 2 will be quite the battle between two very good teams. Las Vegas has a lot more confidence going into it than Indiana, though. The good news is that the Fever will play in front of a home crowd.

How Clark responds to this game could go a long way in establishing her legacy. Anything short of a win could raise big questions for the Fever heading into the offseason.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Caitlin Clark Brutally Grades Fever’s Performance in Blowout Loss to Aces

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