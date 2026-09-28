Caitlin Clark Brutally Grades Fever’s Performance in Blowout Loss to Aces

Things went south quickly for the Indiana Fever as they fell to the Las Vegas Aces, 102-85, in Game 1 of the WNBA‘s First Round of postseason play.

Fever star Caitlin Clark had a tough shooting night, finishing with 15 points, 10 assists, and 3 rebounds. Clark struggled with 6 turnovers, shot 6-of-17 from the field, and made just 3 of her 10 three-point attempts in the loss.

Everyone on the Fever struggled, which left many wondering who was to blame for the loss. It’s hard to point out one person, but Clark sure wasn’t shy about giving her assessment of the team.

Caitlin Clark Let It Be Known How Indiana Fever Played

After the game, a reporter asked Clark to give a grade on how the Fever played defensively to make things hard on the Aces. She did not give her team a passing grade.

“An F.”

Las Vegas made 59% of their shots, including 9-of-19 three-pointers. Indiana made only 39% of their three-pointers and 45% of their field goals.

Caitlin Clark & Fever Need Short-Term Memory for Game 2

The Fever really don’t have much time to mentally recover from the Aces game. In a three-game series, Indiana must win on Tuesday at home to continue their playoff run.

It was an overall tough day for the Fever, as Clark and Kelsey Mitchell both struggled to shoot from the field. Aliyah Boston fought through her lower-leg injury and was one of the few bright spots for the Fever.

This was never going to be an easy series for the Fever, as they play an Aces team that won the WNBA title three of the last four years. Any team tasked with playing Las Vegas would also struggle.

Clark and company will have to step up and win the game. While the shooting must improve, the Fever’s defense has to get better. Anything like Game 1, and Indiana will be in big trouble.

Game 2 will be quite the battle between two very good teams. Las Vegas has a lot more confidence going into it than Indiana, though. The good news is that the Fever will play in front of a home crowd.

How Clark responds to this game could go a long way in establishing her legacy. Anything short of a win could raise big questions for the Fever heading into the offseason.