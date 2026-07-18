Basketball World Reacts to Caitlin Clark Making WNBA History in Fever-Storm

Caitlin Clark gave the basketball world a performance that demanded attention.

The Indiana Fever star erupted for a career-high 45 points and 10 assists in a 110-107 victory over the Seattle Storm on July 17, becoming the first player in WNBA history to record at least 40 points and 10 assists in the same game. Clark also supplied four steals and two blocks during the landmark win.

The reaction arrived quickly from the WNBA, the NBA and several prominent media figures. This was more than another high-scoring Clark game: It was the most prolific scoring performance in Fever history and a reminder of how dramatically she can change a game even while Indiana continues to manage her workload.

Associated Press basketball writer Tim Reynolds delivered one of the most pointed responses.

tough night for haters https://t.co/TrTgMZT0y3 — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) July 18, 2026

The NBA’s official account told Clark to “HAVE A NIGHT” and highlighted her complete stat line. ESPN emphasized both her career-high scoring total and her place as the first WNBA player to reach 40 points and 10 assists in one game.

The WNBA called it “A HISTORIC PERFORMANCE,” while Barstool Sports declared, “Caitlin Clark is HER.”

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy offered the loudest assessment, calling it “THE GAME OF THE YEAR” and describing Clark as “box office” and “the league.”

Those reactions reflected the scale of the performance. Clark did not simply pile up points in a losing effort or during an uncontested finish. Her production powered Indiana through a three-point game and gave the Fever an important victory as they entered a demanding portion of their schedule.

Caitlin Clark Stats

Clark finished with:

45 points

10 assists

4 steals

2 blocks

6 made 3-pointers

11-of-18 shooting

Her 45 points surpassed the previous single-game scoring standard in Fever history. She also became the fastest WNBA player to make 200 career 3-pointers, reaching the milestone in her 74th game and beating the previous 81-game pace set by Katie Smith.

The efficiency made the night especially imposing. Clark scored 45 points while attempting only 18 shots, converting 11 and going 6-of-10 from beyond the arc. She simultaneously created at least 20 more points with her 10 assists.

That combination separated the performance from a conventional scoring explosion. Seattle had to account for Clark’s shooting range and individual offense without losing track of the teammates she was finding when extra defenders committed to her.

Clark also contributed at the other end with six combined steals and blocks. Her defensive production helped turn an exceptional offensive night into one of the most complete box scores of her professional career.

Historic Game Carries Extra Weight for Fever

Clark’s performance came while the Fever were still monitoring her minutes because of a lingering back issue. She played 29 minutes against Seattle, making the record-setting output even more notable.

It also arrived at the beginning of a back-to-back. Indiana was scheduled to face the New York Liberty on July 18, one night after the Storm game, as part of a stretch of three games in four days.

That schedule gives the Fever a reason to remain careful, no matter how dominant Clark looked against Seattle. One transcendent night does not eliminate the need to protect her health over the remainder of the season.

It does, however, reinforce Indiana’s ceiling when Clark is operating at full force. She controlled the scoring, created for teammates, produced turnovers and made league history—all in fewer than 30 minutes.

The basketball world’s response was emphatic because the achievement warranted it. Clark did not merely return to form against the Storm. She authored a statistical performance no WNBA player had produced before.