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Caitlin Clark Sent Fever Loud Message About Her Teammate

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Caitlin Clark
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 25: Caitlin Clark #22 of Team Spoon celebrates a basket against Team Coop during the first half in the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at the United Center on July 25, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The WNBA had a stellar night of basketball with the All-Star Game with some of the biggest stars, including Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, balling out in front of a record crowd of 19,783.

Clark finished the game with 17 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds, helping her Team Spoon beat Team Coop 192-122. She hit five three-pointers, which was tied for the most in the contest.

During the game, Clark had some nice moments with her Fever teammate, Kelsey Mitchell, who was on Team Coop. Mitchell led all players with 28 points, adding 5 steals and 4 rebounds in the All-Star Game. That performance certainly helped make Clark’s post-game comments valid.

Caitlin Clark Made Her Feelings Known About Kelsey Mitchell

Caitlin Clark

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever wears a “vote” t-shirt during warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 13, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

After the game, Clark was asked about Mitchell. It was clear that Clark had her feelings about her fellow Fever guard that the team needed to hear.

“I swear she doesn’t miss any shots, so I’m just really glad she’s on my team and I get to be her teammate,” Clark said via WNBA reporter Robin Lundberg. “And she obviously makes my life really easy, so I hope that’s like the only time in my entire career that she’s on the other team, or the other All-Star Games. I guess I can allow it, but still, I would prefer she’s on my side. But she’s incredible in everything that she does.”

Mitchell was the number two overall pick of the Fever during the 2018 WNBA Draft. She has been an All-Star selection four years in a row.

Throughout her nine-year career, Mitchell has improved her stats nearly every season. This season, she is second in the WNBA in points per game with 23.3. She is also averaging 2.7 assists, 1.7 rebounds, and 1 steal per game in 27 appearances.

Kelsey Mitchell Provides Perfect Partner for Caitlin Clark in Indiana

Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 15: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever speaks with Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever during the first half against the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 15, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

While Clark gets all the publicity around her, Mitchell is arguably the most important scorer on the team. Clark has proven she can play multiple roles on the team, but Mitchell has established herself as the scorer.

Those two have helped the Fever start the season with a 17-10 overall record and fifth in the WNBA Standings. They have helped Indiana become the number one offense in the league, averaging 95.5 points per game, which is four points per game more than the second-place Minnesota Lynx.

The Fever enter the second half of the season winning seven of the last nine games. Indiana is set to be on a three-game road trip, starting with the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. They will also face the Portland Fire and then the Lynx.

If the Fever have any hopes of making the WNBA Finals, it will have to start with the combo of Clark and Mitchell.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Caitlin Clark Sent Fever Loud Message About Her Teammate

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