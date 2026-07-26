Caitlin Clark Sent Fever Loud Message About Her Teammate

The WNBA had a stellar night of basketball with the All-Star Game with some of the biggest stars, including Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, balling out in front of a record crowd of 19,783.

Clark finished the game with 17 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds, helping her Team Spoon beat Team Coop 192-122. She hit five three-pointers, which was tied for the most in the contest.

During the game, Clark had some nice moments with her Fever teammate, Kelsey Mitchell, who was on Team Coop. Mitchell led all players with 28 points, adding 5 steals and 4 rebounds in the All-Star Game. That performance certainly helped make Clark’s post-game comments valid.

Caitlin Clark Made Her Feelings Known About Kelsey Mitchell

After the game, Clark was asked about Mitchell. It was clear that Clark had her feelings about her fellow Fever guard that the team needed to hear.

“I swear she doesn’t miss any shots, so I’m just really glad she’s on my team and I get to be her teammate,” Clark said via WNBA reporter Robin Lundberg. “And she obviously makes my life really easy, so I hope that’s like the only time in my entire career that she’s on the other team, or the other All-Star Games. I guess I can allow it, but still, I would prefer she’s on my side. But she’s incredible in everything that she does.”

Mitchell was the number two overall pick of the Fever during the 2018 WNBA Draft. She has been an All-Star selection four years in a row.

Throughout her nine-year career, Mitchell has improved her stats nearly every season. This season, she is second in the WNBA in points per game with 23.3. She is also averaging 2.7 assists, 1.7 rebounds, and 1 steal per game in 27 appearances.

Kelsey Mitchell Provides Perfect Partner for Caitlin Clark in Indiana

While Clark gets all the publicity around her, Mitchell is arguably the most important scorer on the team. Clark has proven she can play multiple roles on the team, but Mitchell has established herself as the scorer.

Those two have helped the Fever start the season with a 17-10 overall record and fifth in the WNBA Standings. They have helped Indiana become the number one offense in the league, averaging 95.5 points per game, which is four points per game more than the second-place Minnesota Lynx.

The Fever enter the second half of the season winning seven of the last nine games. Indiana is set to be on a three-game road trip, starting with the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. They will also face the Portland Fire and then the Lynx.

If the Fever have any hopes of making the WNBA Finals, it will have to start with the combo of Clark and Mitchell.