Caitlin Clark Was Overshadowed by Fever Teammate’s Historical Game

While all eyes were on Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark in the team’s showdown against the New York Liberty on Saturday night, another star on the team came to life in a big way.

After scoring a career-high 45 points the previous game, Clark finished with 17 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 7 turnovers in the Fever’s 108-88 win over the New York Liberty. She struggled to shoot the ball, making only 5-of-14 field goals, and committed too many turnovers.

The important part is the Fever got the win when they needed it in a tough spot. What fans got to see, though, was another historic performance from Clark’s teammate, who might be rising through the ranks within the team.

Kelsey Mitchell Made History for Indiana Fever With Caitlin Clark Struggling

Where Clark struggled, Kelsey Mitchell picked up the slack with one of her best performances of the season. Mitchell finished with a game-high 33 points, shooting 10-of-14 from the field, and made 4 three-pointers in the victory.

This was a big-time performance from Mitchell, who scored 20 or more points in 10 straight games, the longest streak in Fever franchise history. It also marked just the eighth time in WNBA history that a player scored 20 or more points in 10 consecutive matchups in one season.

It doesn’t end there, though, for Mitchell, as her last 12 games have been even more impressive. She has scored at least 20 points in 11 of those contests, averaging 26 points per game, shooting at 50% from the field, and 49% from three-point land.

It’s Clear Kelsey Mitchell has put the WNBA on Notice With Her Recent Run

This season is really putting Mitchell on the map as one of the best players in the league. She is averaging a career-high 23.3 points, 2.8 assists, 1.6 rebounds, and 1 block per game in 26 appearances. Mitchell is currently second in the WNBA in scoring behind Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson.

She’s got the Fever on a roll of late, winning seven of the last 10 games, including four of the last five contests. Indiana is the sixth seed in the WNBA standings, tied with the Atlanta Dream at 16-10.

The Fever only have one more game before the All-Star break begins, as they have to face the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night. That will be a home game for the Fever, and then they will embark on a three-game road trip after the All-Star Game.

Indiana will be leaning heavily on Clark and Mitchell to play well down the stretch with the playoffs in sight. The Fever clearly have two great stars to work with, giving them the foundation of a championship team.