Fever Make Caitlin Clark Injury Announcement Before Lynx Game

The Indiana Fever are coming off a disappointing 93-77 loss to the Washington Mystics on Sunday, as they try to bounce back against the Minnesota Lynx.

In the Mystics game, the Fever struggled offensively, scoring over 20 points in a quarter just once. Clark was one of the few bright spots despite missing 14 of her 20 field goals. She still finished with a team-high 25 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block in the loss.

Clark has been dealing with a back injury over the last two months, which has kept her on the injury report. With the Fever releasing their latest injury report, the hope is that she will continue to feel better and play.

Indiana Fever Release Injury Status on Caitlin Clark

The latest Fever injury report shows Clark on there again, with the good news being that she is probable. That puts her in line to return to the court with her teammates.

Backup center Damiris Dantas is listed as out with a knee injury. Dantas recently had knee surgery, which ended her 2026 season.

In 38 games this season, Clark is averaging 22.7 points, 8.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per contest. She is tied for the WNBA lead in assists.

Caitlin Clark Must Help Fever Finish the Regular Season Strong

Clark and the Fever face a challenging end to the season. They have to play the Lynx twice, which is no easy task against the league’s best team.

What has helped the Fever out is having Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston play at the top of their games. They need to keep this trend up if they have any chance of keeping a decent playoff seed.

The Fever could fall as far as eighth if they don’t get the winning back on track. Any hope of resting their top stars like Clark, Mitchell, and Boston may not be in the cards right now. Indiana needs their top players playing.

Clark is going to play a big role the rest of the way for the Fever and into the playoffs. Anything short of that will be a disappointment. Clark still has so much to play for with the MVP on the line and the league title up for grabs. This is the time of year that Clark has to play her best basketball of her career.