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Fever Make Caitlin Clark Injury Announcement Before Lynx Game

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Caitlin Clark
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 20: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts to an injury during the second quarter in the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 20, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever are coming off a disappointing 93-77 loss to the Washington Mystics on Sunday, as they try to bounce back against the Minnesota Lynx.

In the Mystics game, the Fever struggled offensively, scoring over 20 points in a quarter just once. Clark was one of the few bright spots despite missing 14 of her 20 field goals. She still finished with a team-high 25 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block in the loss.

Clark has been dealing with a back injury over the last two months, which has kept her on the injury report. With the Fever releasing their latest injury report, the hope is that she will continue to feel better and play.

Indiana Fever Release Injury Status on Caitlin Clark

Fever vs Tempo
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JUNE 16: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever is fouled by Maria Conde #10 of the Toronto Tempo during the WNBA game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 16, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The latest Fever injury report shows Clark on there again, with the good news being that she is probable. That puts her in line to return to the court with her teammates.

Backup center Damiris Dantas is listed as out with a knee injury. Dantas recently had knee surgery, which ended her 2026 season.

In 38 games this season, Clark is averaging 22.7 points, 8.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per contest. She is tied for the WNBA lead in assists.

Caitlin Clark Must Help Fever Finish the Regular Season Strong

Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 23: Kelsey Mitchell #0 and Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever confer against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena on August 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Clark and the Fever face a challenging end to the season. They have to play the Lynx twice, which is no easy task against the league’s best team.

What has helped the Fever out is having Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston play at the top of their games. They need to keep this trend up if they have any chance of keeping a decent playoff seed.

The Fever could fall as far as eighth if they don’t get the winning back on track. Any hope of resting their top stars like Clark, Mitchell, and Boston may not be in the cards right now. Indiana needs their top players playing.

Clark is going to play a big role the rest of the way for the Fever and into the playoffs. Anything short of that will be a disappointment. Clark still has so much to play for with the MVP on the line and the league title up for grabs. This is the time of year that Clark has to play her best basketball of her career.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Fever Make Caitlin Clark Injury Announcement Before Lynx Game

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