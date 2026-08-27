Fever Makes Caitlin Clark Injury Announcement Before Sun Game

The Indiana Fever finally got time to rest after their four games in a six-day stretch, but they will finally get back on the court against the Connecticut Sun on Friday.

Some injury concerns enter this game against the Sun. Starting center Aliyah Boston has been missing games due to her injury. Fever star Caitlin Clark has continued to play through her back injury.

Questions remain about whether Clark will play or if it will be the same situation as the last two months. The Fever’s injury report answered those questions clearly.

Indiana Fever Share Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status Against the Sun

The Fever indeed did release their injury report just over 24 hours before their showdown against Connecticut. Clark was on the report with a back injury, but per usual, she was listed as “probable” with the back injury. She is in line to play.

Fever backup center Damiris Dantas was ruled out of the game due to her knee injury. Indiana announced that Dantas had knee surgery and is out for the rest of the season.

This season, Clark is averaging 22.1 points, 8.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per contest. She is shooting 45% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point line; both are career highs.

Caitlin Clark is In Line to Be Back on the Court for the Indiana Fever

Nothing out of the ordinary for the Fever, as Clark is most likely going to play in the game. Despite the World Cup coming up in a week, she will play.

The Fever are entering the matchup with a 25-14 overall record and are in fifth place in the WNBA standings. They trail the Golden State Valkyries by 3.5 games for second place in the league.

It’ll take some losing streaks, but the Fever still have a chance to improve their playoff positioning. Indiana has already clinched a postseason spot.

While the Fever chase playoff position, Clark is gunning to win her first WNBA MVP award. She is currently in a fight with Las Vegas Aces‘ A’ja Wilson, Minnesota Lynx‘s Olivia Miles, Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell, and Dallas Wings‘ Paige Bueckers.

Clark doesn’t have much time to do it, but she is in the conversation. A solid performance against the Sun should help.