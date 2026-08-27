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Fever Makes Caitlin Clark Injury Announcement Before Sun Game

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Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 28: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on during warmups before the game against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on July 28, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever finally got time to rest after their four games in a six-day stretch, but they will finally get back on the court against the Connecticut Sun on Friday.

Some injury concerns enter this game against the Sun. Starting center Aliyah Boston has been missing games due to her injury. Fever star Caitlin Clark has continued to play through her back injury.

Questions remain about whether Clark will play or if it will be the same situation as the last two months. The Fever’s injury report answered those questions clearly.

Indiana Fever Share Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status Against the Sun

Caitlin Clark

GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – AUGUST 20: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever waits for player introductions prior to a game against the Dallas Wings at American Airlines Center on August 20, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Fever indeed did release their injury report just over 24 hours before their showdown against Connecticut. Clark was on the report with a back injury, but per usual, she was listed as “probable” with the back injury. She is in line to play.

Fever backup center Damiris Dantas was ruled out of the game due to her knee injury. Indiana announced that Dantas had knee surgery and is out for the rest of the season.

This season, Clark is averaging 22.1 points, 8.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per contest. She is shooting 45% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point line; both are career highs.

Caitlin Clark is In Line to Be Back on the Court for the Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 23: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever celebrates a three pointer against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena on August 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Nothing out of the ordinary for the Fever, as Clark is most likely going to play in the game. Despite the World Cup coming up in a week, she will play.

The Fever are entering the matchup with a 25-14 overall record and are in fifth place in the WNBA standings. They trail the Golden State Valkyries by 3.5 games for second place in the league.

It’ll take some losing streaks, but the Fever still have a chance to improve their playoff positioning. Indiana has already clinched a postseason spot.

While the Fever chase playoff position, Clark is gunning to win her first WNBA MVP award. She is currently in a fight with Las Vegas Aces‘ A’ja Wilson, Minnesota Lynx‘s Olivia Miles, Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell, and Dallas Wings‘ Paige Bueckers.

Clark doesn’t have much time to do it, but she is in the conversation. A solid performance against the Sun should help.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Fever Makes Caitlin Clark Injury Announcement Before Sun Game

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