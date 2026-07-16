Caitlin Clark Calls No-Call ‘Ridiculous’ After Fever-Valkyries Game

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark said an uncalled knee to her leg left her playing through a quadriceps contusion against the Golden State Valkyries—and she made clear afterward that she believed the officials should have caught it.

“That hurts. The ref can’t miss that,” Clark said postgame, according to Fever reporter Scott Agness. “And then I have to play with a contusion in my leg the rest of the game. It’s ridiculous.”

The complaint carries additional weight because Clark entered Wednesday’s game still working her way back from a back injury. She had recently returned on a minutes restriction, making another painful hit to the lower body more than an isolated source of frustration. Clark briefly appeared limited during the Golden State game before returning to the floor.

Caitlin Clark’s Contusion Adds to Fever’s Injury Concerns

The word “contusion” generally describes a bruise rather than a structural diagnosis, and neither Clark nor the Fever immediately announced that she would miss time.

That distinction matters. Clark was able to continue playing, but Indiana has been carefully managing her workload after back trouble interrupted her season. During her first game back against the Los Angeles Sparks, Clark played 16 minutes and acknowledged that short rotations made it difficult to establish a rhythm. Head coach Stephanie White later indicated that the team planned to increase her workload gradually rather than immediately return her to unrestricted minutes.

Clark was nevertheless productive enough entering Wednesday to average 20.1 points, 7.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds this season.

For the Fever, the next issue is whether the bruise produces lingering soreness or alters that progression. Indiana has already had to balance Clark’s desire to play with the long-term importance of keeping its lead guard healthy for the playoff race.

The timing also invites uncomfortable comparisons to Clark’s injury-plagued 2025 campaign. She appeared in only 13 games last season after dealing with multiple lower-body problems, including the right groin injury that ultimately ended her year. That history gives even a relatively minor leg issue greater significance than it otherwise might carry.

Latest No-Call Comes Amid WNBA Officiating Scrutiny

Clark’s frustration did not emerge in a vacuum.

Three weeks earlier, Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas made contact with Clark’s throat during a scramble. Officials did not call a foul on the play, but the league later assessed Thomas a Flagrant 2, fined her $1,000 and suspended her for one game. White described the missed contact as “absolutely unacceptable” and argued that officials were allowing cheap shots against Clark to go unpunished.

On July 15, Sports Business Journal’s Tom Friend reported that WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert had not initially planned to suspend Thomas because no foul was assessed during the game. According to multiple sources cited by Friend, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver urged Engelbert to reverse course and impose discipline.

The WNBA disputed the central claim, calling it “absolutely false” that Engelbert initially opposed the suspension. Silver did not publicly confirm that he intervened.

That dispute makes Clark’s latest complaint especially relevant. The league’s ability to review plays after games can produce upgraded fouls and punishment, but retroactive discipline cannot erase the immediate competitive or physical effects of a missed call.

Clark has also criticized the apparent inconsistency in what officials choose to penalize. She received a technical foul against Phoenix in June after clapping during a chippy sequence, later saying an official told her she was “clapping and instigating.”

The Fever’s concern is therefore larger than one whistle. They want officials to recognize dangerous contact when it happens, particularly when Clark is already playing through an injury-management plan.

Whether the league reviews the Golden State play remains to be seen. Clark, however, left no ambiguity about her view: missing the foul forced her to absorb the consequences long after the contact itself.