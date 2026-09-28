Fever Announced Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status Before Critical Aces Game

The Indiana Fever need to have short-term memory after their Game 1 loss to the Las Vegas Aces, as they now face elimination from the WNBA playoffs.

All eyes will be on Fever guard Caitlin Clark after her rough first game against the Aces. Clark finished with 15 points, 10 assists, and 3 rebounds. Clark struggled with 6 turnovers, shot 6-of-17 from the field, and made just 3-of-10 from three-point range in the loss.

The other reason everyone is interested is whether the back injury she’s been playing with over the last few months is affecting her game. Indiana shared in the injury report how Clark is doing in that department.

Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status for Indiana Fever is Revealed

On the new Fever injury report, Clark was listed as probable with her back injury. That should put her in line to play.

Fever center Aliyah Boston was also listed as probable with a right leg injury. Guard Ty Harris will not play, as she was ruled out for the playoffs with a left lower leg injury.

Backup center Damiris Dantas won’t play with her knee injury. Dantas recently had knee surgery, which ended her 2026 season.

Indiana Fever Mostly at Full Strength for Biggets Game of the Season

This is a big one for the Fever, as they must win to keep their title dreams alive. They will play in Indiana against the Aces in a win-or-go-home game.

Clark and Boston being available will be massive for the Fever, as they are the team’s top two players. Those two, along with fellow All-Star Kelsey Mitchell, make or break this Fever team in every game.

In Game 1 against Las Vegas, Clark and Mitchell struggled with shooting from the field. That was a big reason the Fever got behind early and never recovered.

The Fever have to do things differently if they want to get it done. Indiana has been successful against Las Vegas in the regular season, beating them twice in three games. Aces are currently on a two-game winning streak against the Fever.

It all comes down to whether Clark, Boston, and Mitchell can make the plays needed. If all three are in sync, the Fever have a strong chance of keeping the dream going and advancing to a Game 3.