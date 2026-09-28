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Fever Announced Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status Before Critical Aces Game

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Caitlin Clark
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 11: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on during the second half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 11, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever need to have short-term memory after their Game 1 loss to the Las Vegas Aces, as they now face elimination from the WNBA playoffs.

All eyes will be on Fever guard Caitlin Clark after her rough first game against the Aces. Clark finished with 15 points, 10 assists, and 3 rebounds. Clark struggled with 6 turnovers, shot 6-of-17 from the field, and made just 3-of-10 from three-point range in the loss.

The other reason everyone is interested is whether the back injury she’s been playing with over the last few months is affecting her game. Indiana shared in the injury report how Clark is doing in that department.

Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status for Indiana Fever is Revealed

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 06: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts after missing a shot in the second half against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 06, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Aces won 86-84 OT. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On the new Fever injury report, Clark was listed as probable with her back injury. That should put her in line to play.

Fever center Aliyah Boston was also listed as probable with a right leg injury. Guard Ty Harris will not play, as she was ruled out for the playoffs with a left lower leg injury.

Backup center Damiris Dantas won’t play with her knee injury. Dantas recently had knee surgery, which ended her 2026 season.

Indiana Fever Mostly at Full Strength for Biggets Game of the Season

Minnesota Lynx v Indiana Fever
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 22: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever against the Minnesota Lynx at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 22, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

This is a big one for the Fever, as they must win to keep their title dreams alive. They will play in Indiana against the Aces in a win-or-go-home game.

Clark and Boston being available will be massive for the Fever, as they are the team’s top two players. Those two, along with fellow All-Star Kelsey Mitchell, make or break this Fever team in every game.

In Game 1 against Las Vegas, Clark and Mitchell struggled with shooting from the field. That was a big reason the Fever got behind early and never recovered.

The Fever have to do things differently if they want to get it done. Indiana has been successful against Las Vegas in the regular season, beating them twice in three games. Aces are currently on a two-game winning streak against the Fever.

It all comes down to whether Clark, Boston, and Mitchell can make the plays needed. If all three are in sync, the Fever have a strong chance of keeping the dream going and advancing to a Game 3.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Fever Announced Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status Before Critical Aces Game

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