Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status for Fever-Wings Showdown is Revealed

This is an unusual situation for the Indiana Fever, as they try to figure out if their backcourt, led by Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, will be ready to go against the Dallas Wings.

Mitchell left the Fever’s 101-95 win over the Toronto Tempo on Wednesday early after being overheated. As for Clark, she is still dealing with the back injury that has kept her on the injury report over the last month.

While Clark has been clearly successful, she is once again on the injury report. The question is whether anything is going to change for the three-time WNBA All-Star.

Indiana Fever Reveal Caitlin Clark’s Status for Wings Game

The Fever shared three names on the injury report. Mitchell is going to be okay, as she was listed as “probable” with an illness.

Indiana’s biggest name is Clark, though, as she was listed with a back injury. The good news is that she is “probable” as well with the back injury.

In 32 games this season, Clark has averaged 22.1 points, 8.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per contest. She was selected to her third straight All-Star Game this year.

Caitlin Clark Looks to Be Back on the Court With Fever for Wings Game

This is good news for the Fever to have Clark okay and still good to go. It’s been surprising to see her keep playing when it is clear her back isn’t bothering her.

Clark’s strong play over the last two months has the Fever within striking distance of the top seed in the WNBA playoffs. Indiana is currently 24-12 and in the third seed behind the Minnesota Lynx and the Golden State Valkyries.

With Clark good to play, Indiana has everything it needs to compete with a strong Wings team. This game happens to be in the middle of a tough six-day stretch for the Fever. Indiana has to play four road games during this time, with Dallas as the second stop on the road trip.

Despite Indiana’s tough August schedule, Clark and company continue to play well. Clark’s scoring and passing have helped the offense lead the league in scoring. As long as Clark is on the court, this Fever team doesn’t look like it will slow down anytime soon the rest of the season.