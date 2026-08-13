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Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status for Pivotal Fever-Wings Game is Revealed

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Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 09: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever watches warm ups before the WNBA game against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center on July 09, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Fever defeated the Mercury 92-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever are preparing for a showdown with the Dallas Wings, as both teams fight for playoff positioning.

Indiana is on a two-game winning streak after losing the previous two games. The Fever have won seven of the last 10 games.

Now they face injury concerns, including for star guard Caitlin Clark. Throughout the last month-plus, Clark has been on the injury report. Will anything change with her status against the Wings?

Indiana Fever Reveal Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status Against the Wings

Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 08: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts against the Chicago Sky during the first half at United Center on August 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Fever released their latest injury report one day before facing the Wings. Clark showed up once again with a back injury, and her status remains “probable.” That puts her in a position to start the game once again.

Indiana did have a twist on there, as starting center Aliyah Boston showed up on the injury report again. Boston was listed as probable with the right lower leg injury. She was removed from the last report after spending multiple games on it.

Backup center Damiris Dantas remains on the injury report as she will not play in the game. Dantas had surgery on her knee and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

 

Clark is top five in the WNBA in scoring, averaging 21.7 points per game in 29 appearances. She is also averaging 8.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per contest.

Caitlin Clark is Good to Go for Fever-Wings Game

Caitlin Clark

GettyPORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 30: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever warms up before the game against the Portland Fire at Moda Center on May 30, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

It comes as no surprise that Clark will be back on the court for the Fever. She has been dealing with the back injury since coming back from it last month.

The injury doesn’t seem to be affecting her game, though, as she has been great from the three-point line. She recently had a 45-point game, proving she’s one of the league’s best players.

This is a big matchup for the Fever in the playoffs, as they try to catch up with the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx. That might be a tall order for Indiana, but they have the talent to challenge for a top-10 finish.

Clark can do a lot on the team, but her supporting cast has been great. Guard Kelsey Mitchell might be the best scorer in the league, and Boston can do it all.

Dallas is fighting to get out of the eighth seed, so Clark and the Fever better be ready for a fight. The Wings are going to bring it, but the Fever can match their talent.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status for Pivotal Fever-Wings Game is Revealed

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