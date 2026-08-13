Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status for Pivotal Fever-Wings Game is Revealed

The Indiana Fever are preparing for a showdown with the Dallas Wings, as both teams fight for playoff positioning.

Indiana is on a two-game winning streak after losing the previous two games. The Fever have won seven of the last 10 games.

Now they face injury concerns, including for star guard Caitlin Clark. Throughout the last month-plus, Clark has been on the injury report. Will anything change with her status against the Wings?

Indiana Fever Reveal Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status Against the Wings

The Fever released their latest injury report one day before facing the Wings. Clark showed up once again with a back injury, and her status remains “probable.” That puts her in a position to start the game once again.

Indiana did have a twist on there, as starting center Aliyah Boston showed up on the injury report again. Boston was listed as probable with the right lower leg injury. She was removed from the last report after spending multiple games on it.

Backup center Damiris Dantas remains on the injury report as she will not play in the game. Dantas had surgery on her knee and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Clark is top five in the WNBA in scoring, averaging 21.7 points per game in 29 appearances. She is also averaging 8.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per contest.

Caitlin Clark is Good to Go for Fever-Wings Game

It comes as no surprise that Clark will be back on the court for the Fever. She has been dealing with the back injury since coming back from it last month.

The injury doesn’t seem to be affecting her game, though, as she has been great from the three-point line. She recently had a 45-point game, proving she’s one of the league’s best players.

This is a big matchup for the Fever in the playoffs, as they try to catch up with the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx. That might be a tall order for Indiana, but they have the talent to challenge for a top-10 finish.

Clark can do a lot on the team, but her supporting cast has been great. Guard Kelsey Mitchell might be the best scorer in the league, and Boston can do it all.

Dallas is fighting to get out of the eighth seed, so Clark and the Fever better be ready for a fight. The Wings are going to bring it, but the Fever can match their talent.