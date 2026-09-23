Fever Announce Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status for Lynx Season Finale

The Indiana Fever have one game left before the 2026 WNBA regular season concludes, facing the Minnesota Lynx.

Indiana picked up a 96-77 blowout win over Minnesota on Tuesday night with guard Caitlin Clark leading the way. Clark had 27 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds, and 4 steals.

With one more game left, the Fever still have something to play for as they try to secure the fourth seed. That means Clark will be needed, but will her back injury hold her back from playing?

Indiana Fever Share Caitlin Clark’s Status for Lynx Game

The Fever have shared their latest regular-season injury report, revealing Clark’s status. She was listed as probable with a back injury, putting her in line to play.

Backup center Damiris Dantas won’t play in the game with her knee injury. Dantas recently had knee surgery, which ended her 2026 season.

In 39 games, Clark is averaging 22.8 points, 8.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per contest. Clark has posted five straight games with more than 25 points.

Caitlin Clark Good to Play in Fever-Lynx Matchup

Clark will be a big factor in this game against the Lynx. Minnesota rookie sensation Olivia Miles has been ruled out with a calf injury. Clark said she hoped Miles would play in the finale, as the two are MVP candidates.

Indiana needs this game more than the Lynx do. Minnesota has already clinched the number one seed in the WNBA playoffs, so they are good. The Fever need to win and have some help to potentially move up in the standings.

What matters isn’t just the win, but the momentum Indiana carries into the playoffs. The Fever need players like Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston to come into the game confident. All three have been great this season and will have to carry the team in the playoffs.

This is also the last time Clark and Mitchell can pad their stat lines before being considered for MVP. Alongside Miles, they’re fighting to take home the league’s biggest individual award.

Many feel like it could still be a battle, with Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson still in the driver’s seat for the award. Clark has a good chance to dethrone Wilson, though, so it’s worth monitoring how she does. Clark has just one more game to prove her worth before entering a critical postseason.