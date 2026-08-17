Fever Announce Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status Before Tempo Game

The Indiana Fever have a date with the Toronto Tempo on Tuesday night, but must reveal the injury report before then.

Fever star player Caitlin Clark has become a staple of the team’s injury report ever since she injured her back. Clark missed multiple games with the injury, but since her return, she has stayed on the injury report.

Before their showdown against the Tempo, the Fever must reveal what they will do with Clark. Another injury-report appearance will show the plan.

Indiana Fever Reveal Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status for Tempo Game

The Fever released the injury report for the Tempo game on Monday. Clark was listed there with the back injury she’s been dealing with. She is once again listed as “probable” and is in line to play.

Indiana also once again put starting center Aliyah Boston on the report. Boston is also listed as “probable” with his right lower leg injury.

Once again, backup center Damiris Dantas was listed on the injury report as NWT (not with team) with her knee injury. Dantas has already gotten surgery and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

This season, Clark is averaging 22 points, 8.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per contest. She is currently third in the WNBA in scoring behind Las Vegas Aces‘ A’ja Wilson and Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Caitlin Clark is Poised to Be on the Court Against Toronto Tempo for Fever

The Fever are set to take on a four-game road trip that will last for six days. Toronto is the first stop on the tour, with a Tuesday night game on ESPN.

Indiana will then face the Dallas Wings on Thursday. They then have the New York Liberty on Saturday and the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

The key to surviving this gauntlet of a schedule is for the Fever to manage their players’ minutes. Expect Fever head coach Stephanie White to rotate players more often to avoid wearing out the starters.

Clark just played heavy minutes after beating the Atlanta Dream in overtime on Sunday. If the Fever want to get some important wins, they need players like Clark, Boston, and Mitchell healthy. Expect those three to play a big role, but see their minutes take a hit to conserve them.