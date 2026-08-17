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Fever Announce Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status Before Tempo Game

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Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 08: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts against the Chicago Sky during the first half at United Center on August 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever have a date with the Toronto Tempo on Tuesday night, but must reveal the injury report before then.

Fever star player Caitlin Clark has become a staple of the team’s injury report ever since she injured her back. Clark missed multiple games with the injury, but since her return, she has stayed on the injury report.

Before their showdown against the Tempo, the Fever must reveal what they will do with Clark. Another injury-report appearance will show the plan.

Indiana Fever Reveal Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status for Tempo Game

Caitlin Clark

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 20: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts to an injury during the second quarter in the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 20, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Fever released the injury report for the Tempo game on Monday. Clark was listed there with the back injury she’s been dealing with. She is once again listed as “probable” and is in line to play.

Indiana also once again put starting center Aliyah Boston on the report. Boston is also listed as “probable” with his right lower leg injury.

Once again, backup center Damiris Dantas was listed on the injury report as NWT (not with team) with her knee injury. Dantas has already gotten surgery and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

 

This season, Clark is averaging 22 points, 8.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per contest. She is currently third in the WNBA in scoring behind Las Vegas Aces‘ A’ja Wilson and Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Caitlin Clark is Poised to Be on the Court Against Toronto Tempo for Fever

Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 06: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts after missing a shot in the second half against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 06, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Aces won 86-84 OT. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Fever are set to take on a four-game road trip that will last for six days. Toronto is the first stop on the tour, with a Tuesday night game on ESPN.

Indiana will then face the Dallas Wings on Thursday. They then have the New York Liberty on Saturday and the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

The key to surviving this gauntlet of a schedule is for the Fever to manage their players’ minutes. Expect Fever head coach Stephanie White to rotate players more often to avoid wearing out the starters.

Clark just played heavy minutes after beating the Atlanta Dream in overtime on Sunday. If the Fever want to get some important wins, they need players like Clark, Boston, and Mitchell healthy. Expect those three to play a big role, but see their minutes take a hit to conserve them.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Fever Announce Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status Before Tempo Game

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